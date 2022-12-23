Sandites continue wrestling domination over Chieftains in Highway 97 rivalry

Sand Springs’ boys wrestling team is right where it wants to be going into Thursday’s Diamond State Duals in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Class 6A No. 8 Sandites are 3-0 in duals following a 51-20 victory against 5A No. 10 Sapulpa (1-2) last Tuesday night at Ed Dubie Field House.

Sand Springs won nine out of 14 matches with six pins in its seventh consecutive Highway 97 rivalry win.

“Anytime you can beat your rivals, it’s a good evening,” first-year head coach Ty Bowling said, calling it a “good start to December for us so far.”

“We’re not in February yet, so we’ve got plenty of time to get better and keep getting better every single week,” he said.

Sapulpa won the opening match with a 3-0 decision by Christian Cue over Dawson Briscoe, but a forfeit at 113 put the Sandites ahead for the remainder of the evening.

Colt Hood pinned Jackson Mills in 28 seconds, and Brady Moore won a 7-0 decision against Jackson Willingham before the Chieftains won their next match.

Sapulpa’s Kyle Brooks eked out a back-and-forth 6-4 decision over Preston Reyna, but the Sandites responded with three more bonus point wins. Jayden Pait and Jesse Moore pinned their opponents, and Mitchell Smith received a forfeit to make it 33-6.

Blake Hurt won an 8-7 upset against Sand Springs’ Jaxon Trotter at 157 pounds, but Ethan White answered with a 32-second pin of Trey Henderson to clinch the dual for Sand Springs.

“It’s Ethan’s senior year,” Bowling said. “We’re working real hard to get him to the state tournament this year — hopefully to the podium.

“He’s been putting in extra work, and that’s his goal this year is to get to the state tournament and make a little noise there.”

Sapulpa won at 190 and 215, but Hudson Sheppard pinned Mason Williams in 38 seconds and Mason Harrison pinned Taylor Anderson in 29 seconds to wrap up the evening.

“This year we’re working on our toughness, and I think every single week we’ve gotten a little bit tougher,” Bowling said.

“We had two duals a couple of weeks ago; then we rolled into a long two-day tournament. We dealt with sickness and soreness and getting our weight down, but we battled through things, and each week we’re getting tougher and tougher, and that’s kind of our theme for this year.”

Prior to the boys dual, Sand Springs’ Ty Davis pinned Elizabeth Corveler in a girls exhibition match.