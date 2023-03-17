The Charles Page High School baseball team (5-3) went 2-2 at the 29th annual Tate Aggie Classic in Pensacola, Florida, over spring break, bookending two blowout wins with a pair of tough losses.

Sand Springs fell 11-4 to Christ Presbyterian (3-1) on Monday as the Sandites failed to keep up with the Lions’ nine hits.

Two walks on loaded bases and Brody Rutledge’s two-run single cut an early deficit to 6-4 after five innings, but the Nashville private school piled on five more runs over the final two innings.

The Sandites’ bats came alive Tuesday in a 13-3 rout of Gulf Breeze, Florida, (6-4) as Sand Springs turned a close lead into a romp with a seven-run seventh inning.

Dolphin mistakes did most of the damage as Gulf Breeze surrendered seven hits and 16 walks to go with three errors.

Three consecutive walks and an RBI single from Brody Rutledge set up Rhen Rutledge for a grand slam, followed by a walk and a two-run blast from Jackson Turney in the seventh.

Gage Elliott (2-0) secured the win on the mound with four hits and three strikeouts in five innings.

The scoring melee continued Wednesday in a 16-2, five-inning victory over Niceville, Florida (3-8).

Jackson Arnold (1-0) tossed three hits and five strikeouts over four innings while the Sandites recorded 15 hits.

Sand Springs opened the game at full throttle, taking an 8-0 lead in the top of the first with doubles from Jabe Schlehuber, Kayden Campbell, and Brody Rutledge.

Eli Buxton blasted a three-run homer over the left field wall in the top of the fifth for the final runs of the game.

The success train was derailed Thursday, though, in a 7-1 loss to Pensacola Catholic (6-2).

The Crusaders jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the third and didn’t let the Sandites on the board until an RBI single from Arnold in the top of the seventh.

Brody Rutledge led the Sandites offensively, going 4-of-7 at the plate for seven runs and four RBIs over the course of the tournament. Turney was 3-of-11 for three runs and seven RBIs.

Sand Springs will play its final tournament of the season Thursday through Saturday at the Bartlesville Bruin Classic.

Wrestling

Sandite senior Ethan White recently announced his commitment to wrestle at Reinhardt University, an NAIA program in Waleska, Georgia. White went 30-19 in his senior campaign and was a state qualifier.