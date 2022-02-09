Sandites' college signees include shooting stars

Sand Springs' athletic department celebrated 10 student-athlete colleghe signees Wednesday morning during a ceremony at a packed Ed Dubie Field House.
For the first time in school history, two Sandites signed to compete in collegiate shooting sports. Gunnar Casey and Sammy Naugle are both headed to Connors State College after building impressive careers with the FFA shooting team.
“We actually started the program back in 2008,” coach Randy Evans said. “Both of these boys have shot with me for the last four years. It’s the first set of kids we’ve ever actually sent to college to shoot.
“Our school board and our administration is extremely supportive of that whole program. They realize the kids never actually have guns in school and when we practice there’s 8-to-10 adults around, so it’s a really safe and secure thing.”
Connors State coach Sierra Walker has been following Casey and Naugle through their high school careers.
“I actually started watching these kids when they came to my contests about four years ago,” Walker said. “They’ve been on my radar since eighth grade. They just have a really unique technique and style about them and they are really good.”
“Even in eighth grade they were making the hits and killing the targets, so I was really excited to get to have them come to Connors.”
The Sandite football team will have three players continuing their careers at the next level.
All-State quarterback Ty Pennington signed with Pittsburg State.
“Pennington, you know, statistically is the greatest quarterback in Sand Springs history,” Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said.
“I’m going to have to actually coach now that he’s gone. I’m very proud of him and what he’s accomplished.”
The three-year starter set single-season records of 2,831 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and 39 total touchdowns while leading the Sandites to an 8-4 record and semifinal appearance in the OSSAA 6AII playoffs.
He also set career records of 6,455 passing yards, 54 passing touchdowns, and 79 total touchdowns.
“It checked all the recruiting boxes academically and athletically. I know I made the right decision,” said Pennington, who also had offers from Central Oklahoma, Missouri Southern, Washburn, Central Missouri, East Central, and a preferred walk-on opportunity at Oklahoma State.
“At first I thought about going to OSU, but once I started to figure out the kind of school Pitt State was, it was pretty obvious where I wanted to go."
Pennington was recently named to the All-State East team and will play in the All-State Game on July 29 alongside Sandites defensive end Gabe Brown.
“It was a marathon, not a sprint for Gabe,” Klinck said. “He played a position that he wasn’t quite sure of and ended up being an All-Stater at it. … He’s one of those guys that kept chopping wood and is very deserving of everything that he’s getting now.”
Brown signed with Northeastern State after a senior campaign that included 69 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two fumble recoveries, including a 75-yard scoop and score.
Outside linebacker Conner Light signed with Southwestern College. Light tallied 74 tackles for the Sandites this season, along with 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.
“I couldn’t be more proud of that young man,” Klinck said. “He just maxed out his ability and ended up being a really good football player for us. He’s one of those kids that you’re going to miss seeing. I’m very happy for him going off to school. He’ll be successful in whatever he does.”
“All three of those guys are great ambassadors for our football program.”
Shortstop Keaton Campbell signed to play baseball at Cowley County Community College, Karsen Lynch signed to play soccer at Rogers State, Cassidy Tiepelman signed to play soccer at Southwestern College, and Charley Fahland and Tehya Johnson both signed to play volleyball at Friends University.