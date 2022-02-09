Sandites' college signees include shooting stars

Pennington was recently named to the All-State East team and will play in the All-State Game on July 29 alongside Sandites defensive end Gabe Brown.

“It was a marathon, not a sprint for Gabe,” Klinck said. “He played a position that he wasn’t quite sure of and ended up being an All-Stater at it. … He’s one of those guys that kept chopping wood and is very deserving of everything that he’s getting now.”

Brown signed with Northeastern State after a senior campaign that included 69 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two fumble recoveries, including a 75-yard scoop and score.

Outside linebacker Conner Light signed with Southwestern College. Light tallied 74 tackles for the Sandites this season, along with 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

“I couldn’t be more proud of that young man,” Klinck said. “He just maxed out his ability and ended up being a really good football player for us. He’s one of those kids that you’re going to miss seeing. I’m very happy for him going off to school. He’ll be successful in whatever he does.”

“All three of those guys are great ambassadors for our football program.”

Shortstop Keaton Campbell signed to play baseball at Cowley County Community College, Karsen Lynch signed to play soccer at Rogers State, Cassidy Tiepelman signed to play soccer at Southwestern College, and Charley Fahland and Tehya Johnson both signed to play volleyball at Friends University.