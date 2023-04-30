Six Charles Page High School seniors signed letters of intent for college athletics April 26 at Ed Dubie Field House.

All-State power forward Hailey Jackson signed to play basketball at Hutchinson Community College where she’ll be reunited with former teammate Journey Armstead.

Jackson was the team’s leading scorer this year, averaging 18.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, and ranks as the fifth all-time scorer for the Sandites with 1,265 points.

All-State first baseman Jaden Jordan signed to play softball at Labette Community College, an NJCAA program in Parsons, Kansas.

Jordan batted a team-high .493 this past season with a .944 slugging average, 26 runs, 39 RBIs and eight homers. At first base, she was second on the team with a .984 fielding percentage.

Soccer midfielder Brian Boyles signed with McMurry University, an NCAA Division III program in Abilene, Texas.

Boyles led the team in goals this season and is a member of the West Side Alliance’s U19 team that won the Super Y League National Championship in December.

Layla Lenex signed to play volleyball at Oklahoma Baptist University, an NCAA Division II program in Shawnee. The middle blocker was an All-Conference second team selection this year and was named to two different all-tournament teams.

Ethan White signed for wrestling at Reinhardt University, an NAIA program in Waleska, Georgia. White was a state qualifier this season with a 30-19 record and was 67-62 in his career.

Aydan Roper signed to cheer at the University of Colorado.

Golf

The Sandites' boys team took fourth place at the Bartlesville tournament on April 24, led by Zane Downey with a 77. Mason Ward shot a 78, Cole Hight shot 82, Drew Paden shot 89, and Cameron Villines scored a 90.

Sand Springs will play in the Class 6A regional tournament at Broken Arrow Golf Club on Monday.

Tennis

Abi Dunn placed 14th in No. 1 Singles at the tough Union Invitational on April 24 with a win over Muskogee. Caitlin Shipman and Daffaney Snyder placed 14th in No. 1 Doubles, also with a win over Muskogee.

Jessie DeSaire placed 16th in No. 2 Singles. Mary Alvarez and Stephanie Horton placed 16th in No. 2 Doubles.

The Lady Sandites will return to Union on Monday for the regional tournament.

Track and field

The Sand Springs boys took ninth place and the girls placed 10th at the Frontier Valley Conference meet Friday at Union.

Caleb Goodman was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.27 seconds. Kelsi Hilton took third place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.06.

The Sandites will compete at the regional championship Saturday at Jenks.