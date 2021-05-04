Sandites celebrate baseball's Senior Night with victory over Glenpool

Sand Springs celebrated baseball’s Senior Night with a 5-0 victory over Glenpool on Friday. Hayden Blair homered, Dom Ornelas had a three-run double and Morgan Powell struck out three in two innings to pick up the win.

On Saturday, the Sandites (15-19) capped a 4-1 week as they traveled to Westmoore and won 7-4 behind pitcher Jabe Schlehuber’s two-hitter.

The week began with a 7-5 comeback win over powerhouse Owasso on April 26 as the Sandites rallied from an early 4-0 deficit. Brock Swanson pitched four shutout relief innings to close out the victory.

Rhen Rutledge went 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring two runs, and Ornelas hit a homer. The Rams, however, won a rematch 24 hours later, 1-0 at Owasso.

The Sandites topped Guthrie 2-1 on Thursday after Keaton Campbell tripled in the sixth and scored on Ty Pennington’s sacrifice fly. Keaton Campbell also recorded a save on the mound and Kayden Campbell got the win.

In college baseball news, Sandites graduates Cal Watkins and Cale Savage announced they will be continuing their careers at Washburn. Watkins will be transferring from Seminole State while Savage has spent the last two seasons at Northern Oklahoma College at Enid.