Sandites basketball teams going in opposite directions heading into stretch run

“You can’t take any team lightly,” Berry said. “We’ve got to come out ready to play from the start.

“Even Muskogee gave us a run (Thursday) night. All of them have the potential to beat us, so we’ve got to go in with that mindset and play as hard as we can.”

After falling behind 18-3 late in the first quarter, Muskogee came storming back in the second and cut it as close as 25-22. Although the Roughers only led for three possessions in the opening minutes, they kept it far closer than one might have expected from a two-win team.

Jackson scored 23 points in that game with eight rebounds, followed by Layne Kirkendoll with nine points and nine rebounds.

On Friday, the Sandites pushed their win streak to four with a 65-40 homecoming victory over No. 8 Booker T. Washington (10-10). They never trailed after the first quarter and dominated the second half 32-12.

“I feel like today we did some great things,” Berry said. “They played together. We’ve got different people stepping up and that’s what we’re going to need.