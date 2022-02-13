Sandites basketball teams going in opposite directions heading into stretch run

Last week was very productive for Charles Page High School's girls basketball team.
A 3-0 week started with the Sandites learning they earned a host's role for a Class 6A regional on Feb. 24 and Feb. 26 after being No. 2 in the coaches' final 6A East rankings. The top four teams are hosts.
Sand Springs will host No. 15 Muskogee (2-11), No. 7 Putnam North (9-9) and No. 10 Ponca City (9-10) with a first-round game against Muskogee.
The Sandites already beat Putnam North 50-33 at the Jenks/Union Invitational and defeated Muskogee 56-43 on Thursday. They have yet to play Ponca City this season.
“The way I see it is, in the playoffs, anybody can get beat if you’re not ready,” coach Josh Berry said.
“Jenks is a perfect example. We had two really good games against them, then we’re in a dog fight and we barely got away with that one.”
After routing the Trojans by 34 and 21 points in two games earlier this season, the Sandites only won 53-50 on Feb 8. The No. 13 Trojans (5-10) never trailed in the first half and didn’t relinquish their lead until Sand Springs went on a 16-point run in the third quarter.
CPHS' Hailey Jackson led all scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Journey Armstead added 16 points and six rebounds.
“You can’t take any team lightly,” Berry said. “We’ve got to come out ready to play from the start.
“Even Muskogee gave us a run (Thursday) night. All of them have the potential to beat us, so we’ve got to go in with that mindset and play as hard as we can.”
After falling behind 18-3 late in the first quarter, Muskogee came storming back in the second and cut it as close as 25-22. Although the Roughers only led for three possessions in the opening minutes, they kept it far closer than one might have expected from a two-win team.
Jackson scored 23 points in that game with eight rebounds, followed by Layne Kirkendoll with nine points and nine rebounds.
On Friday, the Sandites pushed their win streak to four with a 65-40 homecoming victory over No. 8 Booker T. Washington (10-10). They never trailed after the first quarter and dominated the second half 32-12.
“I feel like today we did some great things,” Berry said. “They played together. We’ve got different people stepping up and that’s what we’re going to need.
“As long as we’ve got that and we’re having fun out there, I like our chances. If we don’t have that energy, then we’re not very good but as long as we’ve got energy and passion and we’re playing the right way, then we can play with anybody.”
Jackson scored 24 points to lead all scorers, followed by Armstead with 16 and Kirkendoll with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Armstead was also crowned homecoming queen at halftime of the boys’ game.
“I’m just proud of all of them,” Berry said. “What nobody’s really talking about is Leyshia Morris, how much her passing really helps us out. She makes a lot of really great passes to Hailey (Jackson) and to Laynie (Kirkendoll) to get them wide-open looks. She does it over and over again, she’s a valuable asset for us.”
Berry added about what the Sandites need to focus on before the playoffs: “We’ve just got to play harder, we’ve got to rebound better, and we’ve got to box out. We’ve got to be disciplined on every single possession and not take plays off.”
The Sandites improved to 16-3 overall and 9-2 in Frontier Valley Conference action going into the regular season's final week. Next up will be conference road games at No. 11 Owasso (8-11) on Monday and No. 6 Broken Arrow (13-7) on Tuesday. The regular-season finale is Senior Night against No. 14 Bartlesville (4-15) on Friday.
Boys basketball
The 6A-East No. 14 Sandites boys team (5-14, 1-10) has dropped four in a row and had a tough week at home, falling 78-41 to Jenks, 59-54 to Muskogee and 68-47 to Booker T. Washington.
The Sandites held No. 2 Jenks to a 30-25 halftime advantage before the Trojans regrouped for a second-half rout. Jason Clark scored 11 points.
On Thursday, the Sandites took No. 10 Muskogee to overtime behind 14 points from Cale Askew, 11 from Clark, and 10 from Alijah Roper. The two teams combined for 48 fouls, and Muskogee did most of its damage at the free throw line.
On Friday, JD Dickson scored 11 and Ethan Oakley added 10 in the Homecoming loss.
The boys also received their regional assignment and will travel to No. 3 Putnam West (16-4) on Feb. 25.
Wrestling
The Sandites wrapped up the regular season with a 7-4 dual record after falling 45-15 to No. 4 Broken Arrow on Feb. 7. Next up is the 6A-East regional tournament, starting Friday at Stillwater.