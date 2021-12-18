Sandites basketball teams enter holiday break on winning note

Sand Springs' basketball teams picked up wins going into the holiday break.

The Sandites' boys snapped a losing streak at four in their final game before the holidays. JD Dickson scored 21 points and Jason Clark 19 to lead the Sandites past Redemption Life 64-45 in the Memorial Veterans Arena Invitational.

Sand Springs (3-4) was tied at 39 before opening the fourth quarter with a decisive 11-2 run.

"We finally finished a game," Sandites coach Eric Savage said. "It's been a long week, fourth game of this week, just happy the way we were able to come back and be competitive in this game and pull out a win in the second half ... finally got separation in the second half.

"It feels good to get into the win column again."

Sand Springs began the week with an 84-35 loss at Jenks. The Sandites then lost 68-48 to the Oklahoma City Storm and 53-49 to the Green Country Defenders in the Memorial tournament.

So how important was it for the Sandites to win the finale at Memorial?

"Being able to go into the break on the win, feeling good, definitely lifts everybody's spirits," Savage said.