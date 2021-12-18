Sandites basketball teams enter holiday break on winning note

Sand Springs' basketball teams picked up wins going into the holiday break.
The Sandites' boys snapped a losing streak at four in their final game before the holidays. JD Dickson scored 21 points and Jason Clark 19 to lead the Sandites past Redemption Life 64-45 in the Memorial Veterans Arena Invitational.
Sand Springs (3-4) was tied at 39 before opening the fourth quarter with a decisive 11-2 run.
"We finally finished a game," Sandites coach Eric Savage said. "It's been a long week, fourth game of this week, just happy the way we were able to come back and be competitive in this game and pull out a win in the second half ... finally got separation in the second half.
"It feels good to get into the win column again."
Sand Springs began the week with an 84-35 loss at Jenks. The Sandites then lost 68-48 to the Oklahoma City Storm and 53-49 to the Green Country Defenders in the Memorial tournament.
So how important was it for the Sandites to win the finale at Memorial?
"Being able to go into the break on the win, feeling good, definitely lifts everybody's spirits," Savage said.
Dickson was the Sandites' leading scorer in the tournament with 51 points, followed by Clark with 45.
"I like where we're at," Savage said. "Obviously we would have liked to have won a few more games, but we've shown flashes. Now if we can be consistent going forward -- still working on rotation and solidifying everybody's role a little bit -- but I think through the Christmas holidays we'll work on that and have a good plan going forward."
Savage's team will next play Jan. 4 at Booker T. Washington.
The Lady Sandites are 4-0 after a 64-30 win on Dec. 14 at Jenks.
Journey Armstead led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Hailey Jackson with 13 and Sakauri Wilson with 10. Taiona Morris scored eight points, Layne Kirkendoll added seven points and 10 rebounds from the bench, and Avery Tanner scored six for the Sandites.
“I think this year we’ve been able to get a lot more help and a lot of players are stepping up and getting a lot more confidence,” Sandites coach Josh Berry said.
The Lady Sandites will return to action at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational on Dec. 29-Jan. 1.
Scott Emigh, for the Leader, contributed to this story.