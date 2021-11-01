Sandites back on winning track going into regular-season finale

A change in quarterbacks and costly Sand Springs penalties helped the home team move the chains, but Braylon Flores forced two turnovers on downs with pass deflections, including a goal-line stand.

“We pride ourselves on not having those stupid penalties,” Klinck said. “I was a little disappointed in that, but all in all, it was a good win for us.”

Sand Springs restarted its momentum with a 21-yard TD throw from Pennington to Blevins late in the half, then Blake Jones scored on a 1-yard run to start the third quarter.

Jones has seen limited action the past three weeks after an injury against Booker T. Washington, but he carried the ball nine times for 53 yards against the Bruins.

“It’s just day-to-day,” Klinck said. “This was the first time that he’s kind of looked good, so we wanted to give him that opportunity. Hopefully with each week he’ll be getting better and better in time for the playoffs.”

Jones remains the team’s leading rusher with 795 yards and eight TDs.

Pennington hooked up with Keaton Campbell for the final score early in the third quarter on a 57-yard reception.

From there it was all about getting meaningful reps for the backups and running out the clock.