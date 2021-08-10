Sandites all-sports passes available as fall seasons start

Charles Page High School’s fall sports seasons are starting, and the athletic department is selling all-sports season passes Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at the Ed Dubie Field House.
Adult passes are $60, senior citizens (65-older) are $40, students (high school and below) are $25, and SSPS employees are $20.
Reserved seats for football from last season can be renewed during those time slots, and remaining reserved seats will be opened to the public starting on Aug. 16. Reserved seats are $50 for the season.
Both reserved seats and season passes will be available at Meet the Sandites, and season passes will be available at the first few home softball and volleyball games as well.
Meet the Sandites will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Memorial Stadium. Fans will be introduced to the high school and youth football, cheer, dance, cross country, volleyball and softball teams to kick off the fall season.
FootballHead coach Bobby Klinck is starting his second season, and the Sandites are looking to surpass their 2020 success when they reached the Class 6AII quarterfinals. The annual Black and Gold Scrimmage is at 9 a.m. Saturday and they will host Sapulpa in the season opener on Aug. 27.
Fast-Pitch SoftballThe Sandites will host Sperry at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sandite Sports Complex at 408 W. 55th St. They will also compete at the Broken Arrow tournament with games against Tahlequah (10 a.m. Friday), Broken Arrow (11:45 a.m. Friday), Tahlequah Sequoyah (5:15 p.m. Friday) and Union (10 a.m. Saturday).
VolleyballThe Sandites will visit Collinsville at 4 p.m. Thursday before hosting their third annual Sandite Invitational on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, they will play Lawton at 9 a.m., Choctaw at 11 a.m., Enid at 2 p.m. and Bixby at 5 p.m. On Saturday, they will play Southwest Covenant at 9 a.m., Lincoln Christian at 11 a.m., and Southeast at 2 p.m.
FishingSandites fishing team of Cruz Norris and Gunnar Casey competed at the 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship in Dayton, Tennessee. The duo placed 99th out of 288 teams with five fish weighing 13 pounds-8 ounces.
CheerThe Sandite Cheer program recently hosted the 2021 Youth Clinic, and several up-and-coming stars were recognized. Lillie Holmes was named “Rockin Rookie,” Ray Bivin received the Showstopper award, Brighton Cole received the CPHS Coaches award and Marley Dixon was named the Star Jumper. The second-grade team received the Team Spirit Award, and the third-grade team received the Team Stunt Award.
Sandite varsity cheer is in its second year under coach Krystal Chase. The team will host its fifth annual Cheers and Gears Auto Show on Aug. 21 at CPHS. Go to cheersandgearsautoshow.org or email CPHSvarsitycheer@gmail.com for more information.
DanceAddison “Addy” Lambert is taking over as coach of the dance program this year, replacing Michelle Spears. Lambert is a CPHS alum and second-year Pre-K teacher at the Sand Springs Early Childhood Education Center.