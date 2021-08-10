Sandites all-sports passes available as fall seasons start

Charles Page High School’s fall sports seasons are starting, and the athletic department is selling all-sports season passes Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at the Ed Dubie Field House.

Adult passes are $60, senior citizens (65-older) are $40, students (high school and below) are $25, and SSPS employees are $20.

Reserved seats for football from last season can be renewed during those time slots, and remaining reserved seats will be opened to the public starting on Aug. 16. Reserved seats are $50 for the season.

Both reserved seats and season passes will be available at Meet the Sandites, and season passes will be available at the first few home softball and volleyball games as well.

Meet the Sandites will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Memorial Stadium. Fans will be introduced to the high school and youth football, cheer, dance, cross country, volleyball and softball teams to kick off the fall season.

FootballHead coach Bobby Klinck is starting his second season, and the Sandites are looking to surpass their 2020 success when they reached the Class 6AII quarterfinals. The annual Black and Gold Scrimmage is at 9 a.m. Saturday and they will host Sapulpa in the season opener on Aug. 27.