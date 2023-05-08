Mason Ward extended his golf season by another week after shooting a 162 at the OSSAA 6A-East Regional Tournament on May 1. Ward qualified as an individual for the state tournament Monday and Tuesday at Owasso's Bailey Ranch.

The junior Sandite scored a 78 in the first round and an 84 in the second round at Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club’s par 73 course.

Coleman Hight shot 172, Drew Paden shot 173, Zane Downey shot 176 and Cameron Villines scored a 185 for a total of 679 to take ninth place out of 14 teams.

Powder Puff football

A bad snap up and over the outstretched arms of junior quarterback Mollie Janson was the difference-maker in a 9-7 senior win at the Sandites’ 2023 Powder Puff football games.

Janson recovered it for a safety, and neither team would score again.

The two teams battled through a scoreless first half that saw five interceptions. Sakauri Wilson broke off a 30-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half to put the juniors on top, but Hailey Jackson tossed an 8-yard touchdown to Jaden Jordan to tie it up soon after.

The games were played with a shortened clock on a shortened field last Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. During the semifinals, the seniors played the freshmen, and the juniors played the sophomores simultaneously on different ends of the field.

Jackson scored on TD runs of 35 and 27 yards, and Lucy Beckner added a 30-yard run as the seniors blanked the freshmen 21-0.

Taiona Morris scored on a 35-yard run and Ava Watts had a pick-6 and a TD pass to Bella Cheney as the juniors routed the sophomores 21-0.

In the third-place game, Tay’ja Butler got loose for a 5-yard run and Abbie Martin recovered a fumble to secure a 14-7 sophomore win.

Avery Miller put the sophomores up at the half on an 11-yard scramble, but Kenady Farmer-Lund tied it up with an 11-yard pass to Grace Reider.

The event raised $3,200 for Senior Celebration, an annual overnight lock-in that will be held immediately after graduation May 20.

Wrestling

Seven members of the Keystone Kids wrestling club won titles at the OKUSA State Championship tournament last weekend.

Peyton Callis won 16U Men’s Freestyle at 182, Colt Hood placed fourth at 126, Matthew Moore placed fourth at 138, and Kasen McAffrey placed fourth at 145.

Jaxon Trotter won Junior Men’s Freestyle at 170, Mason Harris won at heavyweight, and David Ritchey was fourth at 126.

Callis was runner-up in 16U Greco, while Moore and McAffrey placed fourth. Trotter placed third in Junior Greco.

Hagan Wolfenberger won both freestyle and Greco in 10U.

Laila Mirza became the first-ever Sand Springs girls wrestler to qualify for the Oklahoma National Team after placing third at the Union Freestyle Tournament on April 29.

Trotter and Harris also placed third at the freestyle tournament. Trotter won the tournament in Greco, and Ritchey was second.

Track and field

Caleb Goodman took fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles Saturday at the 6A Regional Track Meet in Jenks, qualifying for Saturday's state meet in Yukon with a time of 40.61 seconds.

The Sandite boys took seventh place at the meet, and the girls tied for seventh.

Fishing

Three teams of Sandite high schoolers placed in the top 10 at the Oklahoma Bass Nation High School Shootout on April 29 at Keystone Lake.

Eli Rogers placed seventh while fishing solo. Caden Strawn and Nate Griffin took eighth place. Hayden Lowrance and Hunter Spencer placed ninth.

Softball

Sand Springs 2022 graduate Raegan Rector was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year last week and also was named a first-team KCAC All-Conference player at first base.

Rector is batting .450 this season with a .625 slugging average and a .981 fielding percentage at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Together with fellow Sandite teammate Avery Tanner, Rector and the Eagles made their way to the KCAC tournament finals with a 5-1 upset of 2-seed Friends University on Thursday before falling 2-0 to Avila in the championship.