Sandite softball players named Fall Athletes of the Week

Two Sand Springs softball players have received Bill Knight Automotive Fall Athlete of the Week honors recently.

Sophomore Addison Hughes was honored last week after she won both of her pitching starts the previous week.

Hughes pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 7-2 victory over Collinsville to close the Sandites’ regular season Sept. 29, and three days earlier, she pitched a four-hitter in a 6-0 shutout at Sperry.

Junior Kelsi Hilton was honored the week of Sept. 15 after she batted .406 with 10 RBIs the previous week as the Sandites went 7-1.

Hilton hit a walkoff RBI single to prevail 5-4 over Coweta on Sept. 11 and repay an August defeat. In the circle, she went 3-0 with 27 strikeouts and a 1.44 ERA.

Hilton also had a perfect game against Booker T. Washington/Memorial.