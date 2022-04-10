Sandite seniors claim powder puff victories on and off field

Taya Freese doesn’t play any sports, but perhaps if the OSSAA had girls football, she might be a household name in Oklahoma.

She put on a show Thursday night at Memorial Stadium, leading the senior powder puff team to wins over the juniors and underclassmen.

“It was a crazy experience,” Freese said. “I didn’t expect any of it, but it was very fun. It was kind of competitive but fun at the same time; it was a perfect mix.”

The Charles Page High School powder puff games aren’t held every year. COVID-19, lack of volunteers, and low interest have caused it to be canceled in years past, but the Senior Celebration committee pulled off a successful event this time around, raising $2,722 for the annual celebration of the school’s seniors.

Every year, on the night of graduation, the town puts on an all-night lock-in celebration with free food, games, entertainment, and giveaways at the Case Community Center.

The powder puff teams are all coached by high school boys, and the boys also put together all-male cheer teams for the halftime entertainment.

The juniors won the first game of the evening, 6-0 against a combined team of sophomores and freshmen.

After a scoreless regulation, Hailey Jackson made a key interception for the Hoosier Mommyz in overtime, then caught the game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass from Lilly Oakley to knock off the Benchwarmers.

The juniors met their match in the Bad News Babes, however, and the seniors won 6-0 behind Journey Armstead's 22-yard touchdown run late in the first half.

Oakley and Jackson both intercepted Freese to keep the game close, but Karsen Lynch picked off Oakley on the final drive to seal the win.

In the seniors' game against the sophomores and freshmen, Freese connected on a 40-yard pass to Avery Tanner to set up a 19-yard touchdown run from Karsen Lynch.

Freese also appeared to toss a 43-yard TD to Tanner as the first half expired, but it was called back as the Benchwarmers apparently called for a timeout just before the snap.

Getting to play together with a team was a special experience for Freese.

“I’ve never played a sport before, so playing this was a first for me,” she said.

Coach Ty Pennington said he “just tried to teach her what I was taught. She’s got a cannon.”

Pennington just wrapped up a three-year career as the Sandites’ starting quarterback and enjoyed getting to coach.

“It was kind of cool — a different experience,” he said adding that he was most impressed with Armstead. “She played great on both sides of the ball.”