Sandite girls win Collinsville soccer's Cardinal Classic

On a brisk Friday night at Colinsville’s Sallee Field, the Charles Page High School girls soccer team was all tied up with Oologah late in the Cardinal Classic finals.

With only three minutes left, sophomore forward Ava Watts found an opening and drilled the game-winner to lift her Sandites to a 2-1 win.

“I really didn’t want to go into” penalty kicks, Watts said. “All I knew is that we needed to score because they had a better chance of winning in PKs than they did” in regulation.

Oologah (4-3) took the initial lead on Dallie Hill's goal 14 minutes into the match, but freshman star Lainey Stanfill booted the equalizer on an assist from Watts seven minutes later.

The next 36 minutes were scoreless for both teams.

“I’m really happy,” Watts said. “I think that we’re doing really good, and if we keep it up, we can make it to the playoffs.”

The Sandites (6-2) started 3-0 this season before falling 3-2 at Bartlesville (7-2) before spring break and 3-0 at Bixby (4-1) on March 22.

They got back on track with a 2-1 win over Durant (3-3) in the first round of the Cardinal Classic on Thursday, despite being severely short-handed.

“We’ve got a real beat-up team from previous weeks,” coach Cisco Chavez said. “We had to use everybody tonight. We used all of our bench, and everyone played their hearts out, and we got it done.”

The Sandites started the season with 22 players but have lost seven to injuries, although only one is suspected to be season-ending.

“Over the next few weeks, we need to work on getting healthy — that's No. 1,” Chavez said.

"No. 2, we just need to keep reminding them to play hard and leave it all out there every time they go out there because you never know when it’s going to be your last one because of injury or something like that.”

Stanfill scored the Sandites’ first goal against Durant, and Alyssa Cunningham scored the game-winner on an assist from Ashlee Feigenbaum.

Watts scored two goals in the 3-0 semifinal win over Collinsville (4-2) and recorded an assist on the opening goal from Stanfill.

Watts leads the team with 10 goals on the season, followed by Stanfill with eight.

“They make everyone better every day,” Chavez said of his two lead scorers. “They push everyone to the limit with their talent. Overall, just a great tournament by those two.”

Chavez is in his first season as head coach outright; he shared head coaching duties last year with Mathew Watkins.

“It definitely feels like first-year jitters for everything — tournaments, big games, things like that," he said. "I’m just really proud of the girls. If I had to describe this team in two words, it’d be ‘Sandite tough.’

“They’re fun to watch. I’m really proud to be their coach," Chavez said. "We’ll keep moving forward and hopefully contend for the gold ball at the end of the year. The limit is whatever they set their bar to. Obviously the gold ball is what we’re looking forward to.”

Sand Springs will return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a non-district home game against Ponca City (0-5). The Sandites will host Enid (4-4) at 6 p.m. Friday.

“We’ve got our first district game against Enid next Friday night, which is our Family Fun Night,” Chavez said. “Kids get in free if they wear their soccer jersey. It should be fun. Moving forward, we’ll get everyone healthy and we’ll keep competing.”