Sandite community shows support for baseball player and his ailing mother

Thursday marked a somber occasion at the Sandite Baseball Complex, as a packed house turned out more for the pregame ceremonies than for the junior varsity game.

“Sandite baseball is more than a team,” announcer Bob Walker said to the crowd. “We are a family.

“When one of our own is hurting, we all experience the hurt together and lift one another’s heads.”

All eyes were on freshman second baseman Lathan Kemp, whose mother, Julia Kemp, has been battling cancer.

By the time the cancer was discovered in her liver and colon, it was already Stage 4. Doctors told her there was no cure, and she recently decided not to continue chemotherapy.

Kemp is under hospice care but managed to make it to the final home game of the year and was surprised to discover the outpouring of love the community had planned for her.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I mean, I was completely surprised. I almost didn’t come because I was hurting so bad, but they got me out, and here I am.

“Sand Springs has always been a community that has pulled together,” she said. “My son needs all the support he can get.”

The Sandites surprised Julia Kemp by wearing special “Sandite Support Squad” T-shirts and presenting her with flowers before the game. Her husband, Trey Kemp, threw out the first pitch, and the entire family came out to show their love.

For anyone fighting cancer, Julia Kemp offers some simple advice.

“Just keep going one day at a time,” she said. “It’s the little things. You might not be able to do the whole thing, but do little things at a time, and it adds up to big things.”