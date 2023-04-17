Following the Sand Springs boys soccer team’s 5-0 loss Tuesday to Putnam City (4-8, 1-4), second-year boys head coach Brent Lollis and assistant coach Josh Cooperman stepped down for the rest of the season.

Taking over the Sandites (5-4, 1-4) for the final three matches of the year is Garfield Elementary School principal and long-time club coach Russell Ragland, assisted by girls soccer coach Cisco Chavez.

Athletic Director Rod Sitton “asked if I would be able to help, and I said absolutely — anything I can do to help,” Ragland said.

Ragland has been coaching for decades with various Tulsa clubs and was the head coach at Sapulpa before moving into administration.

The boys lost 1-0 to Stillwater (9-3, 4-1) on Friday. They managed four shots on goal, but each was saved by Kade Stevens for the clean sheet.

Sammy Mendoza made six saves for the Sandites, and the Pioneers’ only goal was a penalty kick from Kase Williams in the 28th minute.

Logan Wolfe denied a shot that got past Mendoza with under five minutes remaining in the first half, and Nick Roberts denied a header that got past Mendoza in the 63rd minute.

The Sandites’ best shot at tying it up came on a free kick from Elias Villanueva with 16 minutes left to play, but Stevens made a remarkable save to preserve the shutout.

“They fought really hard,” Ragland said. “I’ve been super impressed with them so far and look forward to seeing what they can do.”