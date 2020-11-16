Sandite 6th grade football rolls past Cascia Hall to win title

The Sand Springs 6th grade football team can finally call itself champions of the Indian Nations Youth Football Conference.

Under the tutelage of head coach Jesse Jordan and his staff Remondo Harris, Thomas Forbes, Brad Harris and Keith Lawson, this group of Sandites rolled past Cascia Hall, 33-12, on Saturday night in the INFC Division AA finals at Glenpool.

Sand Springs completed its season with a 10-1 record which included playoff wins over Broken Arrow Chrome, 35-6, and Ft. Gibson, 22-6, in the semifinals. Ft. Gibson had won its past 36 games.

Sandite players included Sutton Cook, Syrus Pratt, Jesse Jordan Jr., Kaden Pope, Hunter Walker, Blayton Collins, Gabriel Harris, Trenton Cox, Paxton Salazar, Bradie Adams, Tristin Bruton, Kaidyn Cowan, Grady Harris, Dominic Forbes, Jaxon Grigsby, Sean Merrill, Mickolauss Ihle, Landon Maltos, Colson Leathers, Jeremiah McBride, Dawson Jamison, Jacob Juliano, Elijah Fowler, Jesse Lawson, David Cline, Van Rice and Randy Waldrup.

“Winning this title means a lot,” coach Jordan said. “These boys have worked hard with all that has been going on in 2020 this season. They stayed healthy and motivated and all me and my coaches preached was finish and they did. Very blessed and super proud of them.”

