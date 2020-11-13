 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs youth football teams vying for championships on Saturday

Sand Springs youth football teams vying for championships on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs Youth Football

Both the Sand Springs 6th and 7th grade football teams have advanced to the Indian Nations Football Conference finals on Saturday. The 6th grade will take on Cascia Hall at 5 p.m. at Glenpool High School. The 7th grade faces Union Silver at Lincoln Christian at 6.

 Shawn Hein

Two of Sand Springs youth football teams will play for a championship on Saturday evening.

The Sandite 6th and 7th grade squads each advanced to the finals after a pair of victories in the Indian Nations Football Conference playoffs in their respective divisions. The sixth grade team kicks off at 5 p.m. against Cascia Hall at Glenpool High School while Sand Springs seventh grade squad will square off against Union Silver at Lincoln Christian in a 6 p.m. start.

After two COVID-19 related forfeits and a pair of tiebreaker losses in the regular season, the Sandite seventh grade team has gained steam in the playoffs. Sand Springs defeated top-seed Jenks Maroon, 19-6, in the first round then rallied from a 12-point deficit at halftime to knock off Owasso White, 14-12, in the semifinals. Saturday marks the first championship game appearance for this Sandite group. Sand Springs will look to avenge an overtime loss to Union Silver in the first meeting.

The sixth grade Sandites go into the finals with a 9-1 record. Sand Springs rolled past Broken Arrow Chrome, 35-6, in the first round then defeated Ft. Gibson, a team that had won its last 36 games, 22-6 in the semifinals. The Sandites and Cascia Hall meet for the first time this season on Saturday.

For those unable to attend in person, both games will be live streamed. On television, search for CityLinkTV on SmartTV then find Southern Sports Network. From any mobile device, visit southernsportsnetwork.net.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News