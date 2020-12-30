 Skip to main content
Sand Springs Weekly Sports Schedule

Sand Springs Weekly Sports Schedule

Sand Springs wrestling

Sand Springs will open the 2021 portion of its wrestling season Tuesday at home in a dual against Jenks.

 Shawn Hein,

Sand Springs Leader

Monday, Jan. 4

CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball hosts Sapulpa, 6:30/7:30 p.m.

CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball hosts Muskogee Green, 5:30/6:30 p.m.

CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball hosts Muskogee White, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

CPHS Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Bixby, 6:30/8 p.m.

CPHS JV (G/B) Basketball at Bixby, 4/5 p.m.

CPHS Varsity Wrestling hosts Jenks, 7 p.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling hosts Jenks, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Bixby, 7 p.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling at Bixby, 7 p.m.

CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball at BA Black, 6/7 p.m.

CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at Jenks Maroon, 6/7 p.m.

CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball at Jenks White PEGS, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Cushing Tournament, 9 a.m.

CPHS JV Wrestling at Inola Tournament, 7 a.m.

SSJH Black Wrestling at Glenpool Dual Tournament, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Cushing Tournament, 9 a.m.

CPHS JV Wrestling at Inola Tournament, 7 a.m.

SSJH Black Wrestling at Glenpool Dual Tournament, 9 a.m.

