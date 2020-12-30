Sand Springs Weekly Sports Schedule

Monday, Jan. 4
CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball hosts Sapulpa, 6:30/7:30 p.m.
CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball hosts Muskogee Green, 5:30/6:30 p.m.
CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball hosts Muskogee White, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
CPHS Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Bixby, 6:30/8 p.m.
CPHS JV (G/B) Basketball at Bixby, 4/5 p.m.
CPHS Varsity Wrestling hosts Jenks, 7 p.m.
SSJH Gold Wrestling hosts Jenks, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 7
CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Bixby, 7 p.m.
SSJH Gold Wrestling at Bixby, 7 p.m.
CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball at BA Black, 6/7 p.m.
CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at Jenks Maroon, 6/7 p.m.
CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball at Jenks White PEGS, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Cushing Tournament, 9 a.m.
CPHS JV Wrestling at Inola Tournament, 7 a.m.
SSJH Black Wrestling at Glenpool Dual Tournament, 8 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Cushing Tournament, 9 a.m.
CPHS JV Wrestling at Inola Tournament, 7 a.m.
SSJH Black Wrestling at Glenpool Dual Tournament, 9 a.m.