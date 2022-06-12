Sand Springs softball's Jolee McNally finds `closure' at All-State Game

For most of the girls at the OFPCA All-State softball games, the exhibition match between the state’s best seniors was just the final game in their high school uniforms, but for Sand Springs' Jolee McNally it was the final game of her career.

As the public announcer read off name after name, almost all of them were signed to play at the next level, but due to issues with her back, the Sandites outfielder will spend the next few years at Tulsa Community College, where there are no athletic programs.

“It’s heartbreaking, and it’s not by choice,” said McNally. “At least I got the closure I needed.”

She went out with a bang, going 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of singles, two RBIs, and scored the final run for the Large East in a 10-7 loss to the West while playing three innings in left and right field.

McNally wasn’t the only Sandite at Oklahoma Christian University’s Tom Heath Field on Saturday in Edmond. Raegan Rector also donned the black and gold one last time. She didn’t get a hit, but saw three innings of action at first base and one inning in right field.

Rector will continue her career alongside Avery Tanner, who was in the stands as an alternate, at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville.

Keaton Campbell added a few extra innings to his high school career at the OBCA All-State baseball game June 5 in Enid.

The Cowley College-bound senior played third base for the East team and recorded an assist and one putout with no errors.

At the plate he was 1-of-4 with a triple off the outfield wall in the bottom of the third, and scored one run for the East in a 5-4 victory over the West.

Ty Pennington was also selected for the All State team, but was unable to attend the game. He was also selected to the All-State football team alongside teammate Gabe Brown, but that game won’t be played until July 29.

In soccer action, first-year Sandites head coach Cisco Chavez got to coach Karsen Lynch and the Class 6A All-State East team in a 2-0 win against the West on Thursday night at Bishop Kelley High School.

Lady Sandites basketball coach Josh Berry coached Journey Armstead one last time as the East fell 72-55 to the West on June 4 in Mustang.

Armstead was scoreless but collected a handful of steals and assists. She will continue her career at Hutchinson Community College.

Fishing

Sand Springs' Nathaniel Griffin and Jaxton Trotter took fifth place at the Oklahoma Bass Nation High School State Championship on June 4 at Keystone Lake. The duo caught three fish weighing 8.13 pounds. They also placed 28th in the regular season.

Among the other Sand Springs participants -- Gabriel Castellano and Dallas Elifrits placed 26th with a 2.39-pound catch and were 57th in the regular season.

Mack Taylor and Parker Haling placed 28th at state with a 2.12-pound fish and finished third in the regular-season standings.

Eli Rogers and Caden Shea didn’t fish the in state championship but placed fifth in the regular season. Cruz Norris and Gunnar Casey also didn’t fish at state but were 83rd in the regular season.

Caden Strawn and Drew Turner placed third in the youth division with a 2.79-pound catch, while Hayden Lowrence and Hunter Spencer placed fourth with a 1.94-pound fish.