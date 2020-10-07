Sand Springs softball: Raegan Rector's shot sends Sand Springs into regional finals

Raegan Rector had a moment she’ll never forget on Wednesday night.
The Sand Springs right fielder smashed a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave Charles Page High School a 2-0 walk-off victory over Stillwater in the winner’s bracket of the Class 6A fastpitch regionals held inside the Sandite Sports Complex.
“It felt amazing,” Rector said. “I still can’t believe it happened.”
Following a 16-0 win over Enid earlier in the day, CPHS (26-5) is the lone remaining unbeaten team in the tournament and will face the Stillwater-Enid winner at 2 p.m. Thursday. The Sandites need just one more win to punch their ticket to state for the sixth consecutive season.
“(Stillwater) played awesome and our girls just stayed focused,” said CPHS coach Shelli Brown. “They kept pushing and they kept pushing and something finally went our way.”
The game remained scoreless through 7 ½ innings as Sandite starting pitcher Aliyah Taff and Makenzi Swick of Stillwater were each masterful in the circle. Taff allowed just three hits and struck out seven while Swick scattered five hits and tallied seven strikeouts as well.
JoLee McNally walked to begin the the eighth for CPHS, the third-straight inning the Sandites’ leadoff batter reached base. Rector then drove Swick’s 1-0 pitch deep down the right field line and sent the CPHS faithful into a frenzy.
“I was looking for that inside pitch because I’ve been working on it with my hitting coach,” said Rector, who belted her fifth home run on the season.
CPHS 16, Enid 0: Buoyed by a 13-run first inning, the Sandites rolled to a run-rule in the tournament opener. CPHS sent 16 batters to the plate in the fast start.
Jaden Jordan went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double, four RBI and four runs scored. Rector went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double. Madison Lee and McNally scored twice each.
Nataley Crawford got the win as she scattered three hits in the circle.
