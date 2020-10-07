Sand Springs softball: Raegan Rector's shot sends Sand Springs into regional finals

Raegan Rector had a moment she’ll never forget on Wednesday night.

The Sand Springs right fielder smashed a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave Charles Page High School a 2-0 walk-off victory over Stillwater in the winner’s bracket of the Class 6A fastpitch regionals held inside the Sandite Sports Complex.

“It felt amazing,” Rector said. “I still can’t believe it happened.”

Following a 16-0 win over Enid earlier in the day, CPHS (26-5) is the lone remaining unbeaten team in the tournament and will face the Stillwater-Enid winner at 2 p.m. Thursday. The Sandites need just one more win to punch their ticket to state for the sixth consecutive season.

“(Stillwater) played awesome and our girls just stayed focused,” said CPHS coach Shelli Brown. “They kept pushing and they kept pushing and something finally went our way.”

The game remained scoreless through 7 ½ innings as Sandite starting pitcher Aliyah Taff and Makenzi Swick of Stillwater were each masterful in the circle. Taff allowed just three hits and struck out seven while Swick scattered five hits and tallied seven strikeouts as well.