Sand Springs Softball Association meeting scheduled Jan. 13

Sand Springs Softball Association meeting scheduled Jan. 13

Sand Springs Softball Association

Sand Springs Softball Association will hold a meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Case Community Center.

All coaches interested in playing league in 2021 are invited to attend. Susan Gibson, State USSSA Director Lynn Arnold and Greg Cordell will be in attendance to answer any questions about the upcoming league and tournament play.

For any additional questions, please message ssoftballa@gmail.com.

