Sand Springs Softball Association meeting scheduled Jan. 13

Sand Springs Softball Association will hold a meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Case Community Center.
All coaches interested in playing league in 2021 are invited to attend. Susan Gibson, State USSSA Director Lynn Arnold and Greg Cordell will be in attendance to answer any questions about the upcoming league and tournament play.
For any additional questions, please message ssoftballa@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Sand Springs Leader staff writer. Phone: 918-581-8315
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today