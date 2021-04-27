Sand Springs' Meghan Charles finds another gear, tops Frontier Valley girls golfers

Sand Springs’ Meghan Charles isn’t a new name on the golf scene — she is already a two-time Class 6A state qualifier.

But the young star has found another gear in her senior season and has already earned three first-place medals.

Charles, an Oklahoma City University signee, won the Sand Springs and Sapulpa tournaments, and captured the Frontier Valley Conference title. The conference meet was held simultaneously with the Jenks Invitational at South Lakes. There were also non-conference teams at the tournament, and Charles placed second overall with a round of 74, but was the top-performing FVC athlete.

“Meghan is a joy to have coached for these last four years,” coach Matt Webb said. “She’s one of those athletes that every coach wants to have. She’s worked hard. She’s very driven.

“After this year she should be a four-time state qualifier, but last year we didn’t have (a state tournament). I expect her to qualify again this year. Freshman year she shot both rounds in the 90s, sophomore year both rounds were in the 80s, and she hasn’t shot out of the 70s yet this year. She’s really worked hard to develop her game. She can play. She’s definitely one of our better female golfers we’ve had around here.”