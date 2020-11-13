Sand Springs limits home crowd to 175 seats for winter sports

There will be significantly fewer Sand Springs basketball and wrestling fans in attendance to the Ed Dubie Field House this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletic Director Rod Sitton announced 175 seats will be available for the home side for Charles Page High School home events during the 2020-21 season. Spectator seating will be on the second level of the Field House. The lower level will be closed to fans for the safety of players and coaches.

The visitor's side on the second level will be limited to 175 seats as well.

Home passes for CPHS basketball games and wrestling matches will available in the following order. Parents of each varsity and junior varsity athlete will be allowed to purchase two season passes. Holders of all-sport passes will then be able to pick up basketball and/or wrestling season passes as well. Any remaining season passes will be available to the general public Monday, Nov. 30 on a first-come, first-serve basis through the CPHS athletic office.

With Sand Springs secondary schools switching to distance learning as confirmed cases and quarantines continue to rise amid the pandemic, Sitton said the students safety is his top priority.