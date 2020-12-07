Sand Springs Junior High wrestling takes home tourney title

Led by three individual champions, Sand Springs Junior High wrestling opened the season by winning their annual home tournament.

Jaxon Trotter (112 pounds), Jesse Moore (126) and Adrian Hernandez (155) each came away with first place finishes in their respective weight classes for the Sand Springs Gold team. Hunter Spencer (92), Matthew Moore (106), Xavier Ruble-Crawford (119) and Hudson Sheppard (132) finished second. David Ritchie (98) finished fifth while Brody Ensten (140) and Evan Williams (170) took sixth and John Beasley (285) finished eighth.

Sand Springs Gold finished first overall in the team standings, followed by Owasso in second and Glenpool in third.

Jayden Pate (112) and Gatlin Gunn (126) each took second to lead the Sand Springs Black squad. Landon Horton (119) finished third while Kase Skaggs (92) took fourth and Jaden Allen (155) was fifth. Gage Gunn (106, 8th), Jace Sims (98, 9th) and Ryan Jones (140, 11th) also competed for the Sandites.

Landon Barnes (119) and Blake Stewart (126) each finished fifth to pace the Sand Springs White team. Colt Chambers (98) and Dawsen Puckett (112) took sixth in their respective weight classes. Jackson Burdge (112, 10th), Waylon Jeffers (170, 10th), Skyler Luce (98, 11th), Dallas Flores (106, 13th), Chase Wallace (126, 13th), TJ Watson (140, 13th), Logan Childers (106, 15th) and Scotty Halpain (140, 15th) also competed for Sand Springs.

