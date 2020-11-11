Sand Springs-Edmond Deer Creek game cancelled due to COVID-19, Sandites receive first-round bye

Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck was walking over to football to practice Wednesday afternoon when saw Sandite athletic director Rod Sitton’s name pop up on his phone.

With a handful of high school playoff games already cancelled and Sand Springs Public Schools announcing earlier in the day cases it was moving secondary schools to distance learning due to a rising number to COVID-19, Klinck was worried his team’s season had ended prematurely.

Instead Klinck learned Edmond Deer Creek, the Sandites’ first round opponent in the Class 6AII playoffs, was forced to cancel Friday’s game at Memorial Stadium due to the pandemic. No. 8-ranked Sand Springs (6-4) will advance to face No. 2 Stillwater (8-0) Nov. 20-21 in the Class 6AII quarterfinal round.

“I think I was relieved at first that it wasn’t us,” said Klinck, the Sandites’ first-year coach. “I kind of feel for (Deek Creek head coach Wade) Standley. I don’t think any coach wants to have that conversation with their team that their season just ended.”

Deer Creek ended its season with a 4-5 record.

Klinck said the Sandites had 27 players throughout the program in quarantine as of Wednesday but he expects they should all be ready to play against Stillwater.

“It gives us a great opportunity to get to (next) Friday,” Klinck said. “That’s all you want, especially for our seniors that they get to experience a playoff game.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.