Sand Springs-Edmond Deer Creek back on after error in contact tracing

Due to an error from the Oklahoma City County Health Department, the playoff game between Sand Springs and Edmond Deer Creek is back on.
A day after the Class 6AII first round tilt had been canceled due to COVID-19, Sand Springs Athletic Director Rod Sitton reported Thursday afternoon the game has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Sand Springs.
The rescheduled game came about after, according to Sitton, the Deer Creek program received a letter from the OKCC Health Department stating they had the incorrect dates for contact tracing. A player from U.S. Grant, last Deer Creek’s opponent last week, had tested positive. However, the contagious time period for the virus had passed when the Nov. 6 game took place.
Due to the error, the Deer Creek players who were in quarantine because of contract tracing have been cleared to play which, in turn, allowed the Antlers to continue their season.
“We are excited at the opportunity to play,” said Sandites coach Bobby Klinck. “Any day where we get to play football is a great day.”
No. 8 Sand Springs, fresh off a 6-4 record in the regular season and hosting its first postseason game since 2013, takes on No. 9 Deer Creek (4-6). The winner will travel to Stillwater to take on the No. 2-ranked Pioneers in the quarterfinal round.
“Our coaches and our players are fired up to play anybody, anywhere,” Sitton said. “We’ll play in the parking lot if we have to.”
Tickets are $7 and will still be available online at https://gofan.co/app/school/OSSAA or at the gate.
