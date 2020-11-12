Sand Springs-Edmond Deer Creek back on after error in contact tracing

Due to an error from the Oklahoma City County Health Department, the playoff game between Sand Springs and Edmond Deer Creek is back on.

A day after the Class 6AII first round tilt had been canceled due to COVID-19, Sand Springs Athletic Director Rod Sitton reported Thursday afternoon the game has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Sand Springs.

The rescheduled game came about after, according to Sitton, the Deer Creek program received a letter from the OKCC Health Department stating they had the incorrect dates for contact tracing. A player from U.S. Grant, last Deer Creek’s opponent last week, had tested positive. However, the contagious time period for the virus had passed when the Nov. 6 game took place.

Due to the error, the Deer Creek players who were in quarantine because of contract tracing have been cleared to play which, in turn, allowed the Antlers to continue their season.

“We are excited at the opportunity to play,” said Sandites coach Bobby Klinck. “Any day where we get to play football is a great day.”