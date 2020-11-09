Sand Springs basketball limits home crowd to 175 seats

There will be significantly fewer Sand Springs basketball fans in attendance to the Ed Dubie Field House this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent out to Charles Page High School basketball parents, Athletic Director Rod Sitton announced 175 seats will be available for the home side. Spectator seating will be on the second level of the Field House. The lower level will be closed to fans for the safety of players and coaches.

Home passes for CPHS basketball games will available in the following order. Parents of each varsity and junior varsity player will be allowed to purchase two season passes. Holders of all-sport passes will then be able to pick up a basketball season pass. Any remaining season passes will be available to the general public Monday, Nov. 23 on a first-come, first-serve basis through the CPHS athletic office.

The Sandites are scheduled to open their season Dec. 4 at home against NOAH.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.