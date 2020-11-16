 Skip to main content
Sand Springs 7th grade football avenges Union loss to claim INYFC title

The Sand Springs 7th grade football team claimed the Indian Nations Youth Football Conference A Division championship with a 19-13 win over Union Silver Saturday at Lincoln Christian.

 Shawn Hein

Sand Springs 7th grade football team fell to Union Silver in overtime in the regular season, but got the victory in the one that mattered most Saturday night.

The Sandites knocked off Union Silver 19-13 to claim the Indian Nations Youth Football Conference 7th Grade A Division championship at Lincoln Christian. They became just the second Sand Springs team ever to win the A Division.

The Sandites gained steam throughout the playoffs. Sand Springs defeated top-seed Jenks Maroon, 19-6, in the first round then rallied from a 12-point deficit at halftime to knock off Owasso White, 14-12, in the semifinals.

Team members included Nolan Sensintaffar, Ethan Shea, Brock Odell, Zack Chambers, Hudson Shepard, Tanner Copeland, Logan Wright, Hunter Spencer, Zac George, Alex Dudley, Carter Langenderfer, Joshua Moses, Easton Webb, Ryan Lee, Nikyllien Crisp, John Marshall, Kambren Foster, Ryley Kester, Jacob Marshall, Isaac Sensintaffar, Brighton Davidson, Waylon Jeffers, Jacob Marlow, John Beasley, Jayden Moses, Hunter Campbell and Cooper Guardado.

The staff included head coach Cody Sensintaffar and coaches Adam Dudley, Brandon Kester, Joey Webb, David George and Chea Kelley.

“They just put together a complete game,” said coach Sensintaffar. “It was fun to watch. I’m proud of them with all the adversity. They just never let it phase them too much. They had a goal in mind and they didn’t let anything stop them.”

