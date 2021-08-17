Rough start for Sandites softball

Charles Page High School’s fast-pitch softball team is off to a tough start this season.

The Sandites lost their first two games, then had a cancelation against Sperry and then pulled out of the Broken Arrow Invitational due to injuries and COVID protocols.

Sand Springs lost 8-6 to Tahlequah in the season opener Aug. 9, despite outhitting the Tigers 12-8. The Sandites took a 3-1 lead on Jolee McNally’s RBI single and Raegan Rector’s two-run single.

After Tahlequah rallied for an 8-4 lead, Ashlyn Clark delivered a two-run single, but the Sandites couldn’t complete the comeback. Rector was the losing pitcher as she gave up eight hits, walked three and struck out four.

A day later, Lauren Hammock and Kelsi Hilton each had two hits in an 8-0 loss at Owasso. Rams freshman Preslee Downing struck out eight as she pitched the shutout. Hilton took the loss as she allowed 13 hits, walked one and struck out three.

The Sandites are scheduled to return to action Thursday at the Rogers State Festival with games against Lincoln Christian and Adair, and then will play in the Stillwater Festival on Friday.

Coaching search

The Sand Springs Public School District is hiring (apply at Sandites.org) for three head coaching positions — varsity girls tennis, boys soccer and debate.

