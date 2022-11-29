Rebuilding Sandites open basketball season

Both the Sand Springs boys and girls basketball teams are in a rebuilding mode as they open this season.

Last year, the Sandites teams went in different directions. The girls will look to build momentum off last season’s state semifinal appearance, while the boys will look to get back to form as they seek their first winning season since 2020.

The girls are entering their fourth season under head coach Josh Berry, who holds a 50-21 record at Sand Springs and a 148-134 career mark. The girls went 23-4 last season for their best record since 2017, winning the school’s eighth regional title and seventh area championship.

Sand Springs took big losses as Journey Armstead, Layne Kirkendoll, and Leyshia Morris graduated, but the Sandites still have lots of star power.

Hailey Jackson, a 6-foot senior, averaged 13.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 steals last season, with three double-doubles and a career-best 31-point performance against Broken Arrow.

Juniors Taiona Morris and Sakauri Wilson also return as starters after combining for 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game last year.

Kiaryn Taylor, Fayth Walker, Abigaile Martin, Patience Pearce, and Tay’Ja Butler all saw solid playing time last season and will give the Sandites strong rotational depth. Freshman Calla Fueshko is also expected to make an impact.

After graduating a talented senior class that accounted for 75% of last season’s scoring, the boys are trying to build a new identity behind a mostly young, inexperienced roster.

Fans can expect big things from sophomore Kooper Kelley, the lone returning starter, who averaged 6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1 steal last year.

Junior Alijah Roper also saw extensive action last season, averaging 2.9 points over 21 games. Blake Johnson, a 6-5 sophomore, also played in 21 games, averaging 1.3 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Kade Holland, Luke Hooper, Michael Foster, Jax Marshall, Mark Lair and Sam Hayes will provide the team’s senior leadership.

The boys went 5-18 last season and were 7-11 in 2020 but have seen success overall under 10th-year head coach Eric Savage, with four winning seasons, two regional championships and two state tournament appearances.

Savage holds a 423-218 head coaching record over 21 years overall and is 118-125 at Sand Springs.

When the girls tip off against Sapulpa at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday they will be looking for their first Highway 97 Rivalry win since 2019. The boys, however, have won three straight meetings with Sapulpa since 2019.The girls will travel to the She Got Game Classic in Dallas over the weekend. The home opener for both the girls and the boys will be Dec. 6 against Muskogee, with the girls playing at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.