Pirates girls extend winning streak to 8 with OT win; Mannford boys split pair

Mannford's girls basketball team is 12-1 with an eight-game winning streak after a dramatic finish Friday night.

Kylie Hewitt's basket on a 5-foot shot off Lexi Rice's inbounds pass as time expired gave the Class 4A No. 11 Lady Pirates a 62-60 overtime victory over 3A No. 5 Kiefer.

"Great win and an exciting way to win," Mannford girls coach Nathan Reed said. "Kiefer is a really good team and we had our hands full. Our girls handled the ups and downs of the game like we had been there before. I am so proud of our fight and poise in a tough close game. We couldn't hit enough free throws late in regulation to put the game away, and Kiefer capitalized by hitting a running layup to tie it at the buzzer. Our girls never quit though, never got down on themselves. With one second left in overtime, we drew up a play to win it. Lexi Rice threw a great pass.

"Awesome for this team and this community."

Hewitt had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bella Pehrson had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Adalynn Tierney contributed 12 points, four rebounds, three steals. Rice had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Mannford won 54-32 at Sperry. Pehrson had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Rice produced 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Hewitt had 12 points and five rebounds.

"I felt like we played a good team game," Reed said. "We controlled the paint well, not allowing too many second-chance opportunities for Sperry and blocking 11 total shots as a team. Along with only having seven turnovers as a team on the night, that is a positive for us."

Mannford's boys team split two games during the week and is 8-5.

In a 75-43 win over Sperry, Trestin Thurman scored 22 points for Mannford. Conner Banfield had 18 points, eight assists and three steals while Tyler Banfield had 14 points and five assists. Kaleb Kindley had nine points and eight rebounds. Mason Harvey distributed nine assists.

"Good bounce-back game for us," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "Our kids came in ready to play and I thought we played well offensively and defensively all night. We had 29 assists on the night so our kids shared it well. We had good scoring balance and I was proud of our team's effort."

On Friday, Mannford lost to 3A No. 15 Kiefer 57-50. Thurman scored 19 points while Conner and Tyler Banfield each had 12 points.

"Up and down game for us," Mike Banfield said. "I thought we came out and had a good first quarter. Then we went on a scoring drought in the second and struggled to get consistent stops on defense. Kiefer is a top-15 team for a reason. They are an athletic and physical group."

Both Mannford teams will play in the NOC-Tonkawa Tournament on Thursday through Saturday.