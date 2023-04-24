The Sand Springs-based Oklahoma Rage won its season opener 34-12 against Women’s Football Alliance Midwest Division 3 rival Zydeco Spice on Saturday night in Lafayette, Louisiana.
The Rage will play its home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday against the Austin Outlaws (0-1) in a nondivision matchup at Charles Page High School’s Memorial Stadium.
The Outlaws lost their season opener 48-0 against the Houston Energy.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
