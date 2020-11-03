Next Up: Putnam City West Patriots

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: PC West Stadium, Putnam City

Last week’s game: Sand Springs def. Bartlesville, 21-14; Putnam City West lost to Choctaw, 55-12.

Records: Sand Springs 5-4 overall, 3-3 in district; Putnam City West 0-7 overall, 0-4 in district.

Class: Sand Springs 6AII; Putnam City West 6AII

Districts: Sand Springs 6AII-2; Putnam City West 6AII-2

Mascots: Sand Springs Sandites; Putnam City West Patriots

Game notes: CPHS got back into the win column last week with a 21-14 victory over Bartlesville. With the victory, the Sandites is guaranteed of a fourth-place finish in the district and likely a first-round home playoff game, the program’s first since 2013.

Should the final coaches poll mirror the standings in both District 6AII-1 and 6AII-2, the Sandites would likely host the No. 5 seed out of 6AII-1 next week in the first round of the playoffs. Del City, Edmond Deer Creek and Lawton are all battling in the mix for that spot going into the final week of the regular season.