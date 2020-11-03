Next Up: Putnam City West Patriots

When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: PC West Stadium, Putnam City
Last week’s game: Sand Springs def. Bartlesville, 21-14; Putnam City West lost to Choctaw, 55-12.
Records: Sand Springs 5-4 overall, 3-3 in district; Putnam City West 0-7 overall, 0-4 in district.
Class: Sand Springs 6AII; Putnam City West 6AII
Districts: Sand Springs 6AII-2; Putnam City West 6AII-2
Mascots: Sand Springs Sandites; Putnam City West Patriots
Game notes: CPHS got back into the win column last week with a 21-14 victory over Bartlesville. With the victory, the Sandites is guaranteed of a fourth-place finish in the district and likely a first-round home playoff game, the program’s first since 2013.
Should the final coaches poll mirror the standings in both District 6AII-1 and 6AII-2, the Sandites would likely host the No. 5 seed out of 6AII-1 next week in the first round of the playoffs. Del City, Edmond Deer Creek and Lawton are all battling in the mix for that spot going into the final week of the regular season.
… The regular season finale at PC West may not carry any postseason implications for CPHS. It could be interesting to see if coach Bobby Klinck and his staff sprinkle in some lesser-known Sandites on the field Friday night.
… With a win, CPHS would finish the regular season with six victories, the most since 2016.
… Junior DE Landon Hendricks tallied his team-best fifth fumble recovery on the season when he scooped up a Bartlesville fumble last week. It was Hendricks’ first fumble recovery since he had three against Shiloh Christian (Arkansas) on Sept. 18.
… The Patriots are winless in their first seven games this year. PC West has been held to eight points or fewer in five of its seven games.
-By Shawn Hein, Staff Writer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!