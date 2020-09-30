 Skip to main content
Next up: Muskogee Roughers

Muskogee football

The Muskogee Roughers will invade Memorial Stadium Friday night in search of its first win this season.

 JOEY JOHNSON, for the Tulsa World

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium, CPHS

Last week’s game: Sand Springs beat Ponca City, 35-10; Muskogee’s game against Putnam City West was canceled.

Records: Sand Springs 3-1; Muskogee 0-3.

Class: Sand Springs 6AII; Muskogee 6AII

Districts: Sand Springs 6AII-2; Muskogee 6AII-2

Mascots: Sand Springs Sandites; Muskogee Roughers

Game notes: Muskogee is coming off an unexpected off week after the Roughers had their Sept. 25 game with Putnam City West cancelled due to COVID-19. The Putnam City School District policy does not allow its teams to participate against schools from a county above Orange Level, which Muskogee County had reached.

Sand Springs Athletics Director Rod Sitton said last week’s cancellation would not necessarily impact Friday’s homecoming affair between the Sandites and Muskogee.

The Roughers’ 0-3 start includes losses to Bishop McGuinness (20-13), Bentonville West, Ark. (41-0) and Coweta (42-21).

Muskogee has won the last three meetings against the Sandites. The Roughers defeated CPHS 54-6 last season, 45-27 in 2018 and 40-34 in 2017. The last Sand Springs victory came in 2016 after one of the most famous two-point conversions in program history led to a 26-25 comeback win at Muskogee. That victory catapulted CPHS to the No. 1 ranking in 6AII.

