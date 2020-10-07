Next up: Booker T. Washington

… CPHS snapped a three-game losing streak to Muskogee last week with its 31-point victory. It marked the Sandites’ first win over the Roughers since their memorable 26-25 verdict in 2016. Off to a 4-1 start during the Bobby Klinck era, CPHS hopes to end another draught on Friday night at Booker T. Washington. The Sandites have lost their last four meetings against the Hornets. The last CPHS win in the series was a 30-23 victory in the 2015 Class 6AII state semifinals.

… Junior quarterback Ty Pennington has continued to thrive in his first year under offensive coordinator Stephen Hogan. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder accounted for four touchdowns in the Muskogee win. Pennington has completed 77-of-134 passes for 1,265 yards. He has accounted for 16 touchdowns, eight in the air and has just one interception halfway through the regular season.

… Junior running back Blake Jones had been reintegrated into the CPHS offense after being sidelined with an injury in the Week Zero win over Sapulpa. Jones got back on the field in the second half of the Sept. 25 game at Ponca City and finished with 11 carries for 55 yards. Against Muskogee, Jones finished with 103 rushing yards on 13 carries, capped off by a 35-yard touchdown jaunt in the fourth quarter.