Next up: Booker T. Washington

When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: S.E. Williams Stadium, Tulsa
Last week’s game: Sand Springs beat Muskogee, 45-14; Booker T. Washington beat Bartlesville, 34-7.
Records: Sand Springs 4-1 overall, 2-0 in district; Booker T. Washington 3-2 overall, 1-1 in district.
Class: Sand Springs 6AII; Booker T. Washington 6AII
Districts: Sand Springs 6AII-2; Booker T. Washington 6AII-2
Mascots: Sand Springs Sandites; Booker T. Washington Hornets
Game notes: The Hornets come in off of a 34-7 road win last week at Bartlesville, their first victory in district play. Booker T. snapped a two-game losing streak after falling to Bishop McGuinness, 28-17, and Choctaw, 26-22, the previous two weeks. The Bishop McGuinness game was a late addition after the Hornets had their Sept. 18 contest against Edison was canceled.
… BT Washington is led by first-year head coach and alum Jonathan Brown. The former All-State and All-SEC defensive lineman who spent 13 seasons in pro football had served as a Hornet assistant for the previous seven years.
… CPHS snapped a three-game losing streak to Muskogee last week with its 31-point victory. It marked the Sandites’ first win over the Roughers since their memorable 26-25 verdict in 2016. Off to a 4-1 start during the Bobby Klinck era, CPHS hopes to end another draught on Friday night at Booker T. Washington. The Sandites have lost their last four meetings against the Hornets. The last CPHS win in the series was a 30-23 victory in the 2015 Class 6AII state semifinals.
… Junior quarterback Ty Pennington has continued to thrive in his first year under offensive coordinator Stephen Hogan. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder accounted for four touchdowns in the Muskogee win. Pennington has completed 77-of-134 passes for 1,265 yards. He has accounted for 16 touchdowns, eight in the air and has just one interception halfway through the regular season.
… Junior running back Blake Jones had been reintegrated into the CPHS offense after being sidelined with an injury in the Week Zero win over Sapulpa. Jones got back on the field in the second half of the Sept. 25 game at Ponca City and finished with 11 carries for 55 yards. Against Muskogee, Jones finished with 103 rushing yards on 13 carries, capped off by a 35-yard touchdown jaunt in the fourth quarter.
… Ryan Shoemaker had been overshadowed in the Sandite passing game by the likes of Keaton Campbell, Jamon Sisco and Jacob Blevins through the first four games. But the CPHS junior tight end was Pennington’s main threat against the Roughers as he led the team with seven catches for 88 yards.
-By Shawn Hein
