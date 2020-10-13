Next up: Bixby Spartans

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

Where: Memorial Stadium, CPHS

Last week’s games: Sand Springs lost to Booker T. Washington, 49-0; Bixby def. Choctaw, 24-13.

Records: Sand Springs 4-2 overall, 2-1 in district; Bixby 5-0 overall, 2-0 in district.

Class: Sand Springs 6AII; Bixby 6AII

Districts: Sand Springs 6AII-2; Bixby 6AII-2

Mascots: Sand Springs Sandites; Bixby Spartans

Game notes: The Sandites will try to bounce back after a tough 49-0 road loss to Booker T. Washington last week. The road does not get any easier for CPHS as it hosts top-ranked Bixby on Thursday.

… Winners of the last two 6AII state titles and five of the past six gold balls, the Spartans seem to be on a similar path this year. Bixby has outscored its first five opponents by a combined score of 230-69, which include victories over 6AI powers Union and Jenks and four-time defending 5A champion Carl Albert.