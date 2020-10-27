Next up: Bartlesville Bruins

That was until Monday, Oct. 19 when the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced any team wanting to participate in the playoffs would be eligible to do so. The ruling was due to a significant number of games being postponed or cancelled this season due to COVID-19.

Allowing every team in 6AII in the postseason would add a fourth round to the playoffs. Teams from the two districts would be cross-bracketed with the No. 1 seed in each district taking on the No. 8 seed from the other district. Other first round pairings would be No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5.

CPHS coach Bobby Klinck admitted he had a change of heart since first hearing about the decision.

“The initial competitive part of me is thinking the playoffs have to be special,” Klinck said. “Then I just started to think about the seniors and for them to get another game, that’s the main thing. For all that they’ve been through this year, that’s a good thing any time they can get another game.”