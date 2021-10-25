Monster Ball a hit for Sandite Special Olympics

The add-ons made it the most profitable fundraiser yet, but the highlight of the evening remained the slow-pitch softball game.

The game pits the Sandite softball team against the baseball team, with all players fully costumed. The baseball team bats with their nondominant hands, but even with that disadvantage, the boys prevailed 3-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Nathan Gibson, dressed as Mario, got the boys on the board with an RBI single to score Jacob Shields, dressed as Buzz Lightyear.

Gibson came in on a single from Gage Elliot, dressed as Alan from "The Hangover," then Elliot scored on a triple from Jace Arnold in a deer onesie.

The game was the lowest-scoring in the history of the event and the first without any home runs.

The series is now tied at 2-2, with the softball team winning the first and third years, and the baseball team winning the second year. Last year, the game saw mixed rosters due to a shortage of softball players while many were quarantined because of COVID-19.

“It’s just so huge for us,” Schlehuber said about the community involvement. “We’re always blown away by the fact that our athletic teams, our student body, our parents, everybody is so willing to be helpful, donate money, donate time.