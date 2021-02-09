Marlo Fox's scoring milestone a bright spot in rough stretch for Sandites

The Sandites tied it at 64-64 after Costen Brockman was fouled and converted a bucket. His potential go-ahead free throw, however, was no good.

Bartlesville then went 7-of-10 at the line from that point, while Sand Springs only managed a pair of free throws from Fox on four tries.

On Thursday, Sand Springs snapped a four-game losing streak with an 80-62 win over NOAH as the Sandites bounced back from an 82-50 loss two days earlier at Broken Arrow. The Sandites also defeated NOAH in their season opener, 103-67.

Against NOAH in the rematch, Fox scored 20 points as he surpassed 1,000 in his high school career. He also was named the homecoming king.

The Lady Sandites’ scheduled game Friday against Bartlesville was canceled due to Bartlesville’s COVID protocols.

CPHS improved to 10-7 on the season with two wins earlier in the week, 40-38 at Broken Arrow and 51-34 over NOAH. Darrian Jordan had nine points against NOAH and was named homecoming queen. On Friday, she signed with Seminole State.

Head coach Josh Berry feels his team is beginning to gel and that they could be a tough opponent during playoffs.