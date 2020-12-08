Marlo Fox scores 28 points, leads Sand Springs past host Longhorns in Inola Tournament

INOLA – Marlo Fox continued his strong offensive start to the season Monday night in the first round of the Jerry O’Quinn Inola Tournament.

The Sand Springs senior guard scored a game-high 28 points and led the Sandites to a 56-44 first-round win over the host Longhorns. With the victory, Charles Page High School advanced to face Stillwell at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

Fox, who scored 26 points in last week’s season opener, made five 3-pointers and knocked down 5-of-6 free throws. Fox tallied 10 points of the Sandites’ 12 first-quarter points as they remained tied with Inola through the first eight minutes.

Trailing 24-22 at halftime, the CPHS defense took center stage to begin the second half. The Sandites held Inola without a field goal and just three free throws in the third quarter as they grabbed a 34-27 lead.

Jason Clark added 11 points for CPHS, nine of which came in the second half for the Sandites. CPHS sank 10 of 13 free throws in the midst of a 22-point fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Cason Savage tallied six points and Ethan Oakley chipped in with four as the Sandites improved to 2-0 on the season.