Marlo Fox scores 28 points, leads Sand Springs past host Longhorns in Inola Tournament

INOLA – Marlo Fox continued his strong offensive start to the season Monday night in the first round of the Jerry O’Quinn Inola Tournament.
The Sand Springs senior guard scored a game-high 28 points and led the Sandites to a 56-44 first-round win over the host Longhorns. With the victory, Charles Page High School advanced to face Stillwell at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
Fox, who scored 26 points in last week’s season opener, made five 3-pointers and knocked down 5-of-6 free throws. Fox tallied 10 points of the Sandites’ 12 first-quarter points as they remained tied with Inola through the first eight minutes.
Trailing 24-22 at halftime, the CPHS defense took center stage to begin the second half. The Sandites held Inola without a field goal and just three free throws in the third quarter as they grabbed a 34-27 lead.
Jason Clark added 11 points for CPHS, nine of which came in the second half for the Sandites. CPHS sank 10 of 13 free throws in the midst of a 22-point fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Cason Savage tallied six points and Ethan Oakley chipped in with four as the Sandites improved to 2-0 on the season.
Dalton Norman led Inola with 11 points. Caden Thomas and Garrett Cummings had 10 points each for the Longhorns.
Before returning to the Inola Tournament, CPHS hits the road again Tuesday when it travels to Bartlesville to open Frontier Valley Conference play.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!