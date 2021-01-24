Marlo Fox earns Port City Classic honors; Sandite girls go 3-1 during tournament week

Sand Springs’ Marlo Fox is adding to his list of basketball accolades.

Fox, who was on the Tulsa World All-World second team and Frontier Valley Conference first team in 2020, was an all-tournament selection in last week’s Port City Classic.

Charles Page High School went 1-2 at the Port City Classic, which was moved at the last moment to Victory Christian after Catoosa had to bow out as the host when its campus was shutdown due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Sandites were thankful to have the opportunity to play three games after entering the week having only played seven in the first six weeks of the season as COVID has caused some cancellations and postponements.

"All teams participating were very grateful to Victory Christian for taking in the tournament," CPHS head coach Eric Savage said.

Fox had 17 points in the quarterfinals to lead the Sandites to their only tournament victory, 54-45, over Collinsville on Thursday as Savage coached against his former Memorial assistant, Collinsville head coach Todd Anderson.