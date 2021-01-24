Marlo Fox earns Port City Classic honors; Sandite girls go 3-1 during tournament week

Sand Springs’ Marlo Fox is adding to his list of basketball accolades.
Fox, who was on the Tulsa World All-World second team and Frontier Valley Conference first team in 2020, was an all-tournament selection in last week’s Port City Classic.
Charles Page High School went 1-2 at the Port City Classic, which was moved at the last moment to Victory Christian after Catoosa had to bow out as the host when its campus was shutdown due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Sandites were thankful to have the opportunity to play three games after entering the week having only played seven in the first six weeks of the season as COVID has caused some cancellations and postponements.
"All teams participating were very grateful to Victory Christian for taking in the tournament," CPHS head coach Eric Savage said.
Fox had 17 points in the quarterfinals to lead the Sandites to their only tournament victory, 54-45, over Collinsville on Thursday as Savage coached against his former Memorial assistant, Collinsville head coach Todd Anderson.
The Sandites lost 72-67 to Bishop Kelley on Friday in the semifinals. On Saturday night, Fox scored 24 in a heartbreaking 52-50 loss against Victory Christian in the third-place game. The loss dropped the Sandites to 5-6.
Josh Udoumoh had the game-winner for the Conquerors (10-4) on a buzzer-beater floater from just inside the foul line. Udoumoh, an all-tournament selection, finished with 19 points.
Cason Savage had 11 points for the Sandites, who began the week with a 72-60 loss at Owasso, which later won the Port City Classic.
CPHS was ahead most of the game, but Victory scratched and clawed back and eventually went up 50-49 on a Udoumoh 3-pointer with 2:35 left.
Fox countered exactly one minute later when he split a pair of free throws. The Sandites had a couple of chances to go ahead in the final minute but couldn't convert. That set the stage for Udoumoh's dagger.
CPHS, after Jenks' visit Tuesday, is scheduled to host Booker T. Washington on Friday night. BTW, however, had to withdraw from last week’s Jenks/Union Invitational due to COVID-19 protocols.
Lady Sandites have solid week
The CPHS girls went 3-1 last week. Two of those wins were against Owasso, 65-41 at Owasso Tuesday, and 39-33 in the Port City Classic’s third-place game Saturday at Verdigris.
Sand Springs beat Kelley 52-40 in the opening round of the Port City on Thursday, but then fell to Tahlequah 63-55 Friday in the semifinals.
The Sandites (7-6) were not in the original Port City field. They replaced Catoosa when the girls section of the tournament moved to Verdigris.
The win over Kelley, junior guard Journey Armstead scored her 1,000th career point. Armstead reached the milestone with a third-quarter basket and finished with a game-high 16 points.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 52, SAND SPRINGS 50 (boys)
Sand Springs;14;15;12;9--50
Victory Christian;11;8;19;14--52
Sand Springs (5-6): Fox 24, Savage 11, Fisher 9, Clark 2, Hawkins 2, Shoemaker 2.
Victory Christian (10-4): Udoumoh 19, Mason 17, Rodriguez 6, Patton 3, Granderson 3, Grundy 2.