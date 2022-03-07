Mannford's basketball season ends with area loss

Mannford’s boys basketball season ended with a 55-42 loss to Oklahoma City Douglass in the Class 4A area tournament opener Thursday at Enid’s Stride Bank Center.

The Pirates finished with a 20-7 record.

“I thought this group had a good season,” Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. “Anytime you have a chance to win 20 games and make the area tournament, you’ve accomplished something. I am proud of this group and what they accomplished this season.

“We have a good nucleus coming back next season, but we are certainly going to miss our seniors that graduate.”

Two of those graduates are Tyler Day, who scored 16 points against Douglass, and Trestin Thurman, who added 12 points.

“It took us too long to adjust to their speed and athleticism,” Banfield said. “We were a step behind in the first half. The second half we adjusted, and our kids fought their tails off. It was just hard to dig out of the hole we dug in the first half.”

Two days earlier, Mannford lost 50-28 to top-ranked Kingfisher in a regional title game at Kingfisher. Thurman led Mannford with 17 points.

“The second quarter really hurt us,” Banfield said. “Other than that quarter, we played pretty even with them. We just had way too many turnovers in the first half.

“Trestin Thurman gave us a scoring punch, but we just struggled to get in any kind of rhythm offensively against Kingfisher’s pressure.

“Playing the No. 1 team in the state at their place is always a tall task,” Banfield said. “If we could have eliminated some turnovers, it could have been a little different. I credit Kingfisher. They are a talented and well-coached group.”

Day, Thurman and Tyler Banfield were selected to the Tulsa 7 All-Conference team.

Girls basketball

Mannford’s girls team also finished with a 20-7 record under first-year coach Nathan Reed. The Pirates were eliminated with a 50-26 loss at Kingfisher in a regional consolation final March 1.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.