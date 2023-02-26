Despite the season's frustrating finish with two losses in the Class 4A regional, the future is bright for Mannford girls basketball after posting a 22-4 record.

"This group of Mannford girls is special, and I feel so bad for our season to end this early and the way that it did," Mannford coach Nathan Reed said. "This season will be a building block moving forward for every group to come."

Mannford, ranked 10th, lost 46-44 in overtime to No. 15 Fort Gibson in a regional opener Thursday at North Rock Creek.

The Lady Pirates rallied from a 23-16 halftime deficit to force OT. Kylie Hewitt had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Mannford while Bella Pehrson produced 11 points and nine rebounds. Adalynn Tierney had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and three blocks.

"We hung tough the entire game and stood toe to toe with probably the most tradition-rich girls basketball program in the state," Lady Pirates coach Nathan Reed said. "I am super proud of our girls and their fight. In the end, the other team made one more play than we did and that was the difference."

On Friday, Mannford lost another narrow decision, 53-49, to Sulphur in an elimination game. Pehrson and Hewitt again led Mannford with 15 points each.

"One of those games," Reed said. "The ball did not bounce our way a lot of the night. These girls have so much heart, though, and I couldn't be prouder to be their coach. It's playoff basketball and every team is really good. We didn't play our best game and Sulphur played lights out, shooting over 50% from the field. Hats off to them."

Mannford's boys team ended with a 15-11 record after splitting two regional games. The Pirates opened with a 52-49 victory over Sallisaw on Thursday before losing 48-42 to Byng on Friday.