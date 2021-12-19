Mannford sweeps basketball doubleheader at Kellyville

Mannford's boys and girls basketball teams each will take a 6-1 record into the holiday break.

On Friday, Tyler Day had 13 points, eight assists and seven steals to lead Mannford's boys past host Kellyville 51-37.

Trestin Thurman added 12 points and six rebounds for the Pirates while Tyler Banfield had 11 points, six rebounds, two blocks and took two charges.

The game was tied at 26 before Mannford took command in the second half.

"We came out a little slow and tight offensively," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "Once we settled in offensively we executed well. Kellyville has an athletic group with one of the better post players we will see this season. Our defensive effort in the second half was outstanding, holding them to 11 points.

"We were able to overcome some foul trouble and handle some adversity early in the game. I was proud of our kids' effort. It was a good win going into the Christmas break.

On Tuesday, Mannford suffered its first loss of the season, 60-45, at Perkins-Tryon.

Thurman led Mannford with 19 points while Day scored 15 with five rebounds.