Mannford splits basketball doubleheader with Perkins-Tryon

"We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter and spent most of the night digging out of it," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "We had a solid second quarter. We did a good job offensively in the fourth quarter but defensively struggled to get stops.

"It seemed like every time we made a run they would hit a big shot.

"Perkins is good on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor," he said. "I credit them for defending well and making timely shots.

"We have to learn from our mistakes and finish the regular season the right way. The playoffs are right around the corner, and we need to be hitting on all cylinders if we want to make a playoff run."

Mannford's home doubleheader Friday against Berryhill was postponed due to weather. This week, Mannford will visit Cushing on Tuesday and host Bristow on Friday.

Playoff assignments were released last week, and Mannford's teams will host Oklahoma City Marshall in a district matchup on Feb. 19.

