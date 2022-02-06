Mannford splits basketball doubleheader with Perkins-Tryon

Both Mannford basketball teams entered the regular season's final week with 16-4 records.
However, Mannford split last Tuesday's doubleheader with Perkins-Tryon as the Pirates' girls team won 50-35 while the boys team lost 63-51 to the Demons.
Bella Pehrson led Class 4A 16th-ranked Mannford in the girls' win with 13 points. The Pirates jumped to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and remained in control. They allowed only four points in the fourth quarter to seal the outcome.
Pehrson was coming off being the Tulsa World's Bill Knight Automotive basketball player of the week for Jan. 24-30 after scoring 55 points in two games.
Alexis Rice added seven points, four assists and four steals.
"Our team grinded out a tough win against a very solid and well-coached Perkins team," Lady Pirates coach Nathan Reed said. "I thought that we kept our poise and never wavered when it came to our effort on the court."
Mannford's boys were led by Trestin Thurman with 16 points and four assists, while Jake Moore added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Perkins-Tryon set the tone with a 16-6 lead in the first quarter. Perkins-Tryon (15-4) entered the game ranked No. 14 in Class 4A, and Mannford was No. 15.
"We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter and spent most of the night digging out of it," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "We had a solid second quarter. We did a good job offensively in the fourth quarter but defensively struggled to get stops.
"It seemed like every time we made a run they would hit a big shot.
"Perkins is good on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor," he said. "I credit them for defending well and making timely shots.
"We have to learn from our mistakes and finish the regular season the right way. The playoffs are right around the corner, and we need to be hitting on all cylinders if we want to make a playoff run."
Mannford's home doubleheader Friday against Berryhill was postponed due to weather. This week, Mannford will visit Cushing on Tuesday and host Bristow on Friday.
Playoff assignments were released last week, and Mannford's teams will host Oklahoma City Marshall in a district matchup on Feb. 19.