Mannford’s boys and girls basketball teams had three players each who received Tulsa 7 All-Conference first-team honors.

In addition, Mannford’s Nathan Reed was the Girls Coach of the Year after leading his team to a conference title and 22-4 record.

Girls all-conference players were juniors Bella Pehrson and Adalynn Tierney and senior Kylie Hewitt.

Boys all-conference selections were seniors Trestin Thurman, Conner Banfield and Tyler Banfield. In addition, senior Jake Moore received honorable mention status.

Mannford’s boys finished 15-11 this season. Besides the four players who received Tulsa 7 honors, other seniors are JT Moss and trainer Jansen Baker.

“I’m really going to miss our seniors,” boys coach Mike Banfield said. “They have been a great group to coach.

“This is my 12th year as the head coach at Mannford, and like a lot of the groups we have had, I have been blessed to watch these young men grow up.

“They are all coachable kids and great teammates. They’ve been a part of two area tournament teams and have won a lot of games for us over the last four years.”