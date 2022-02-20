Mannford opens basketball playoffs with doubleheader sweep

Mannford's boys and girls teams opened the Class 4A basketball playoffs with victories Saturday night.
Tyler Banfield had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the 15th-ranked Pirates past visiting Oklahoma City John Marshall 48-42 for the district title.
In the girls game, Bella Pehrson produced 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the No. 16 Lady Pirates over John Marshall 76-53.
Mannford's boys (19-5) are scheduled to visit McLoud (14-9) in a regional winners bracket game at 8 p.m. Thursday after the girls (19-5) face No. 10 Bethany (17-4) at 6:30 p.m. at the same site.
Banfield had five treys, including four in the second half. Trestin Thurman added 11 points for Mannford, which trailed 21-20 at halftime. Tyler Day contributed 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
"Great playoff win for our program," coach Mike Banfield said. "John Marshall was a tough and talented first-round matchup for us. Our kids came ready to play and grinded out a big win.
"Defensively we were solid all night. Tyler Day only had two points but played his tail off handling John Marshall's full-court pressure all night and having a double-double," he said.
"Tyler Banfield hit some monster 3s in the second half. Tyler Banfield, Tyler Day, Jake Moore and Trestin Thurman all hit some big free throws down the stretch to finish the game.
"I was proud of our kids," coach Banfield said. "They followed our game plan all night. (Class) 4A is so tough this year. The playoffs will be a knock-down drag-out battle every night."
Lady Pirates coach Nathan Reed was also very proud of his team.
Kylie Hewitt added 13 points and five rebounds for Mannford; Josie Lewis had 11 points and six rebounds; Caitlyn Burk had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists; and McKayla Livingston had seven points, six rebounds and three steals.
Mannford led 45-22 at halftime. The Pirates had 11 treys in the game.
"Our girls came out firing, and we were on early," Reed said.
"We did a great job of sharing the ball tonight, with 18 team assists, as well. Very proud of their hard work for a bigger team goal. District champion is a step in the right direction we want to go as a program."