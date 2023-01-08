Mannford girls win Route 66 Coliseum Classic title; `Rollercoaster' week for the boys team

Adalynn Tierney and Bella Pehrson led Mannford to the Route 66 Coliseum Classic girls basketball title last week.

On Saturday, Tierney had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals as Mannford defeated Luther 54-49 in the title game at Stroud. Pehrson contributed seven points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Kylie Hewitt added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Josie Lewid had nine points and six rebounds.

Mannford coach Nathan Reed called the game “a fight until the end. Our girls battled their hearts out, and we came out on the right side of things. We did an excellent job of handling Luther's full-court pressure, and also limiting their fast-break chances on the other end. It was a great feeling to play well enough and have an opportunity to win a tournament championship.”

In three tournament games, Tierney had 41 points and Pehrson 32 as she was named the MVP.

Mannford (10-1) opened the week with a 60-29 win over Cleveland and the tournament with a 60-8 victory over the Bethel JV. In the semifinals Friday, Mannford defeated Crossings Christian 41-31.

Pehrson had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Rice had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.

“This game was a tough one,” Reed said. “Crossings came out with a really good defensive game plan against us, and it took a bit for us to adjust. I thought that we rebounded the ball very well and did not give them second-chance points. Ultimately a good win against a good 4A team.”

For Mannford’s boys basketball team, 2023’s opening week had mixed results with wins in the first two games, followed by two losses.

Coach Mike Banfield’s Pirates are 7-4 after falling 54-32 to Cushing in the Route 66 Coliseum Classic’s third-place game Saturday at Stroud.

Calling it a “rollercoaster ride of a week,” Banfield said the team “played well early in the week and didn’t play very well in the second half of the week. We dealt with sickness and injury, which didn’t help. We can’t make excuses as a team. Injury and illness are a part of a basketball season. Gotta have a next-man-up mentality.”

Conner Banfield was Mannford’s representative on the all-tournament team with 26 points and 17 rebounds in the three games.

The week began with a 52-45 overtime win Tuesday at Cleveland. Trestin Thurman had 17 points and seven rebounds. Conner Banfield added 11 points and five rebounds. Tyler Banfield grabbed 14 rebounds.

“We came out ready to play and jumped on them early,” Mike Banfield said. “We gave up the lead late in the fourth, but found a way to battle back and get the game to overtime. Tyler Banfield hit a big 3 late in the fourth to get us to overtime. Trestin Thurman, Conner Banfield, and Tyler Banfield all hit big free throws in overtime to seal the win. I was proud of our kids. Mannford and Cleveland have been a basketball rivalry for decades, and it’s always nice to get the win in this game.”

On Thursday, Mannford opened the Route 66 Coliseum Classic with a 53-45 win over Seminole despite Thurman not playing due to illness. Tyler Banfield had 14 points and five rebounds. Conner Banfield had 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Jake Moore added 12 points and four rebounds.

It was a “really good win for our kids,” Mike Banfield said. “We defended well all night and offensively shot the ball well. Seminole is a really athletic group. I was proud of our kids' effort. We had good balanced scoring and shared the ball well.”

In the semifinals Friday, Oklahoma Christian School defeated Mannford 59-27. Conner Banfield had nine points and four rebounds while Thurman had eight points and five rebounds.

“Jake Moore went down early in the first half with an ankle injury,” Mike Banfield said. “He is our most physical kid, so we had a hard time matching up with OCS's 6-7 post after that.

“We ran into a buzzsaw. OCS is a top-5 level 4A team and we didn't do the things you have to do to compete with a team like that. We didn't shoot the ball well and had too many turnovers.”

Moore didn't play Saturday. Thurman was Mannford's leading scorer against Cushing with seven points. Conner Banfield had seven steals and six rebounds. Cushing's lead was 19-14 at halftime before outscoring Mannford 21-7 in the fourth quarter to break the game open.

“I thought we played really well defensively in the first half,” Mike Banfield said. “In the second half we did not. We struggled to make shots all night and had way too many turnovers. Cushing is a very athletic and physical group and we just didn't play well overall.

“Hopefully playing really good competition this week will pay off for us in the long run and make us better. Good teams expose the things you need to work on to get better.”

Both Mannford teams will visit Sperry on Tuesday and host Kiefer on Friday.