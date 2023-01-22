Mannford girls win North Country Invitational, boys reach title game

Mannford's girls and boys basketball teams each reached the North Country Basketball Invitational Tournament finals, co-hosted by Northern Oklahoma College and Tonkawa High School.

The Lady Pirates defeated Tonkawa 59-26 in the girls title game Saturday, but Mannford's boys lost 59-27 against NOAH in the boys final.

Mannford's girls are 15-1 overall and have won 11 in a row.

"I am so proud of this team," Mannford girls coach Nathan Reed said. "They are so much fun to coach and we played with a purpose (Saturday). They have big goals for this season and have something to prove night in and night out. Really liked the way that we shared the ball again (Saturday), recording 18 team assists. Awesome feeling to come out of the week with a tournament championship and looking forward to keeping it going."

Kylie Hewitt had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists against Tonkawa. Bella Pehrson had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Lexi Rice added nine points, five rebounds and three assists while Adalynn Tierney had seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Pirates opened the tournament with a 62-16 victory over Woodland. Tierney had 11 points, six steals and three assists. Pehrson had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while Hewitt scored 10. Mannford had 20 assists.

In the semifinals, Mannford defeated NOAH 51-40. Pehrson had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tierney produced 12 points, four assists and three rebounds.

"Find a way to win," Reed said. "As a team we seem to be finding ways to win whenever our initial plan or looks aren't going right, and (Friday) wasn't any different. Our intensity stayed high all game long."

For the three games, Pehrson had 39 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists and nine steals. Tierney had 30 points and 11 assists.

Mannford's boys opened the tournament with a 67-44 victory over Blackwell. Conner Banfield had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Pirates while Tyler Banfield scored 15 points. Jake Moore added 11 points and six rebounds. Mannford made 10 treys.

"We shot the ball well from the perimeter," Mannford boys coach Mike Banfield said. "Overall I thought we defended well most of the night. We had good balanced scoring with four guys in double digits."

In the semifinals Friday, Mannford rallied from 14 down in the fourth quarter for a 54-51 win over Wellston. Mannford outscored Wellston 21-4 in the fourth. Trestin Thurman led the Pirates with 22 points and six rebounds.

"Unbelievable comeback," Mike Banfield said. "We were down 20 points halfway through the third quarter, but our kids never lost hope and kept fighting. We finally got going offensively late in the third quarter and fourth quarter. Our kids battled until the end and never gave up. It was one of the best comebacks we've had in the last 15-20 years here at Mannford. I was proud of the kids' resiliency."

In the title game, NOAH led 31-11 at halftime and was never threatened. Thurman scored 17 points. Mannford's season record dropped to 10-6.

"Frustrating game," Mike Banfield said. "We defended well for good chunks of the night, but could not ever get in a rhythm offensively. We missed too many free throws, too many shots at the rim, and had too many turnovers. NOAH is a very talented group and they make you pay for your mistakes."

Mannford's teams will have Homecoming on Tuesday against Berryhill and host Perkins-Tryon on Friday.