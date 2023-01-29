Mannford girls celebrate homecoming with another dominating win

Mannford's girls made a strong statement last weekend in its last games before the final Class 4A basketball rankings that determine playoff pairings.

The Pirates defeated Perkins-Tryon 59-23 on Friday and Berryhill 83-37 on homecoming night Saturday. Bella Pehrson had a combined 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks in the two wins.

Mannford, who entered the week ranked 10th, improved to 17-1.

In Friday's game, Pehrson had 11 points and four blocks while Josie Lewis added nine points and six rebounds. Lexi Rice had seven points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

It was "a full team effort," Pirates coach Nathan Reed said, adding that he saw "very balanced scoring from our girls. Having six players with at least seven points is a testament to how well-rounded we can be as a team."

On Saturday, Mannford led 32-18 at halftime before outscoring Berryhill 25-7 in the third quarter to break the game open. Kylie Hewitt led Mannford with a season-high 25 points, five rebounds and four assists. Pehrson had 19 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and three steals. Charleigh Hewitt had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Rice and Adalynn Tierney had four steals each.

"Our girls got some shots to fall, knocking down eight 3s as a team," Reed said. Kylie Hewitt "caught fire tonight while two other girls (Pehrson and Charleigh Hewitt) finished with double-doubles."

"Our homecoming court looked beautiful all dressed up, but (team members) had their mindset on the game, ultimately, which is all a coach can ask for. Great team win."

Mannford's boys team fell to 10-8 with a 62-44 loss to Berryhill. Conner Banfield led the Pirates with 16 points, six steals and four assists. Trestin Thurman added 10 points and six rebounds.

"We had too many turnovers in the first half and struggled on the offensive end," boys coach Mike Banfield said. "We got good looks; we just didn't take advantage of them. We are a little snake bit on shots right now for whatever reason, struggling to knock them down. This is a good group of kids that practice well each and every week. We will get it figured out and move on to the next one."

On Friday, Mannford lost 44-30 to 4A No. 11 Perkins-Tryon. Jake Moore was Mannford's top player as he scored 12 points and blocked five shots.

"I thought our kids did a good job of executing our defensive game plan," Mike Banfield said. "Perkins is a top-10 caliber team for a reason. We just struggled to finish shots at the rim and perimeter. Struggled at the free-throw line as well. We defended well enough to win, but just didn't do the things offensively that you have to, to beat a good team."

Both Mannford teams will visit Bristow on Tuesday and Cushing on Friday.